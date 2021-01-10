SHRIBMAN COLUMN: It is time to act on principle

There have been multiple American moments of great drama since World War II. Movements to extend rights to minorities, women, the disabled and gays. Assassinations, terrorist attacks and anti-war protests. Scandals, impeachments and an election that went into 36 days of overtime.

But not once -- not even when Soviet missiles were being installed 90 miles from American shores more than a half-century ago -- have democratic values been in jeopardy.

The violence against Black protesters during the civil rights movement made continued legal segregation unacceptable. The murder of John F. Kennedy was followed only hours later by a president who was determined to work to achieve the goals of the martyred leader. The Watergate scandal was followed by the ascendancy of an unelected president, Gerald Ford, who asked the public to confirm him not by their votes but by their prayers.

Not for a moment -- not even during the Richard Nixon-era controversies -- was there a physical assault on the institutions of democracy. Not once was a vice president prompted to say from the rostrum of a Senate chamber that hours earlier had been a crime scene, as Mike Pence put it, "The people's work continues."