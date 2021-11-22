STEVEN ROBERTS COLUMN: Can Biden do the job?

Can Joe Biden do the job?

That question is being asked, with rising alarm, by a substantial number of Democrats. Their concern has not yet crystalized into conviction, and there is still time for the president to reverse this trend, but the current mood of dismay is unmistakable.

In the latest CNN poll, for instance, the percentage of voters who strongly approve of Biden’s performance has slipped from 35% in April down to 15%. That drop, concludes CNN, “has been driven more by disappointment among his original supporters than an expansion of the group that started off strongly opposed to his presidency.”

In the recent ABC/Washington Post poll, the president’s overall approval rating is down to 41%, and the Post reports: “Biden’s popularity ... has slumped among his own base. In June, 94% of Democrats approved of the way he was handling his job compared with 3% who disapproved. Today, 80% of Democrats are positive and 16% are negative.”

There are many reasons for this trend, but let’s start with a basic fact: Joe Biden was not elected because his followers thought he’d make a great president. The primary enthusiasm behind his campaign was generated not by love for Biden, but by loathing of Donald Trump.