STEVEN ROBERTS COLUMN: Even the most basic rights have limits

And you should be required to get vaccinated when you are susceptible to a deadly disease that can infect others.

The Supreme Court made precisely this argument in 1905, when it upheld a Massachusetts law that mandated vaccinations to contain a smallpox epidemic. Speaking for a 7 to 2 majority, Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote an opinion in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that remains an essential principle of American law more than 100 years later:

“In every well-ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members, the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand.”

Harlan’s test is clearly met today. This is a time of great danger, the safety of the general public is at stake, and vaccination mandates like the one imposed by Houston Methodist are certainly reasonable.

Moreover, the Biden administration is struggling to meet its goal of having 70% of adult Americans vaccinated by July 4.