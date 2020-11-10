STEVEN ROBERTS COLUMN: Governing likely to be as tough as winning

Embattled Democratic lawmakers from energy-producing states immediately rejected Biden’s view, and the candidate himself spent the rest of the campaign trying to clean up his own mess with voters in Pennsylvania, where the American oil industry started in 1859.

If and when Democratic initiatives get buried in the Senate, the frustration level among party factions is likely to rise, the divisions are likely to grow sharper, and the recriminations can only get louder.

There are different ways to describe those factions. Tom Edsall in the New York Times, quoting work by Kabir Khanna of CBS, outlines three roughly equal segments: very liberal, somewhat liberal and moderate to conservative.

Rep. Conor Lamb, who won a House seat in a conservative area of western Pennsylvania, broke it down differently for Politico: “The divide may be between those who think of themselves in terms of an ideology and a more formal set of policies that they elevate above everything else, and others who think of themselves more like problem-solvers or engineers or architects or pragmatists.”