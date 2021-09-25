STEVEN ROBERTS COLUMN: Time for Manchin to stand up for his principles

So that leaves him with a plain and painful choice: Vote to amend the filibuster rule, facilitating passage of the voting rights bill on a party-line vote, or allow Republicans to block the measure and continue trashing the fundamental freedom Manchin says he cares so much about.

Frankly, don’t expect Manchin to show the courage of his convictions. He’s strongly defended the filibuster in the past, and represents a state that Donald Trump won by almost 40 points. But the stakes are high, and the threat to democracy is real.

The Brennan Center for Justice reports that in the first six months of 2021, at least 18 states enacted 30 laws that restrict access to the ballot box, and in recent days, Texas has passed possibly the most draconian voter-suppression laws of any state.

Those allegations continue to be aggravated and amplified by Trump, who still insists — with absolutely no evidence — that the 2020 election was stolen from him. And his Big Lie, no matter how detached from reality, continues to be swallowed by his hard-core followers.

A recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that 66% of Republicans — and 29% of all voters — insist that “the election was rigged and stolen from Trump.”

That. Is. Not. True.