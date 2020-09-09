SUMWALT: 23rd Psalm saves a wounded soldier's life

young soldier was lying on the table in the basement of the

schoolhouse. He had been wounded and was suffering from

severe shock. Because of the shock, his blood vessels had

become flabby; it was impossible to inject the life-giving

plasma into his body, although repeated attempts had been

made. There was no hope for him, and therefore the medic

thought we should have prayer.

So the few of us there bowed our heads for a moment, and then

I began to repeat the 23rd Psalm. Something happened that I

had heard of, but had never seen. Just as we came to the

passage, "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow

of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me," it was

noticed that the soldier's lips were moving. The doctor

interrupted and asked the youth his name. His eyelids fluttered,

and he whispered his name and serial number. I had not known