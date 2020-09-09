SUMWALT: 23rd Psalm saves a wounded soldier's life

Hearing the familiar words of the 23rd psalm always reminds me of a favorite personal story told by Dr. Harold Weaver about a miracle that occurred in Geilenkircken, Germany when he was a chaplain there during World War II.
In 1966 Dr. Weaver, who preceded me as pastor at Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church by almost 30 years, returned to Geilenkircken on vacation. He shared this personal story in a sermon upon his return:
“What a thrilling difference there was! The last
time I had seen it was when the streets were
churned into mud by tanks and trucks. GIs lived in the houses. I
saw the house I had lived in, and one block down the street was
a schoolhouse where wounded soldiers, brought back from the
front lines, were taken. There's one incident that took place in
that schoolhouse-turned-hospital that I will never forget.
Shortly after midnight, on an utterly black night, a Jewish
doctor sent a messenger to the house I was living in because he
wanted a Protestant chaplain. I was asleep, but dressed, and
went in a hurry with the sergeant who had called in his jeep. A
young soldier was lying on the table in the basement of the
schoolhouse. He had been wounded and was suffering from
severe shock. Because of the shock, his blood vessels had
become flabby; it was impossible to inject the life-giving
plasma into his body, although repeated attempts had been
made. There was no hope for him, and therefore the medic
thought we should have prayer.
So the few of us there bowed our heads for a moment, and then
I began to repeat the 23rd Psalm. Something happened that I
had heard of, but had never seen. Just as we came to the
passage, "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow
of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me," it was
noticed that the soldier's lips were moving. The doctor
interrupted and asked the youth his name. His eyelids fluttered,
and he whispered his name and serial number. I had not known
until then that he had lost his dog tags. He would have died an
unknown soldier.
The marvelous thing that happened was that this lad's blood
vessels began to regain their resiliency, which permitted the
blood plasma to be introduced. His arm was later amputated,
but he lived! Somewhere today, there is a one-armed Lutheran
veteran who does not know that his life was saved because he
knew the 23rd Psalm.
The thing that struck me most about that young man was that, in
his early years, he had been brought up to know the 23rd Psalm
and the Lord's Prayer. The familiar and beautiful old religious
truths had reached down into his subconscious mind, and they
became the hands of God to bring him to life again.”
The personal story by Dr. Harold Weaver appears in my book, “Sharing Visions: Divine Revelations, Angels, And Holy Coincidences.” He was one of my predecessors at Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church in Milwaukee County where I served from 1994-2008.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!