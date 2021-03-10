SUMWALT: A big fish story

“The FISH.”

“What fish?” the man asked.

I like fish stories. The fishiness of the well-known story about a bumbling fool of a prophet named Jonah has less to do with a miraculous fish and everything to do with this reluctant prophet’s stubborn refusal to believe that God is merciful —- and forgiving of people of all nations no matter how evil they may seem to be.

It is a plain fact that, sooner or later we will all find ourselves in the belly of some great fish, as Jonah did when he tried to run away from God. Or we may find ourselves pouting under a bush, as Jonah is seen at the end of the story, because God won’t let us have our own ways. But that is how we learn (or fail to learn, as seems to be the case with Jonah) how forgiving and loving God is despite our persistent foolishness and stubbornness.

