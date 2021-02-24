SUMWALT: A creek runs through it

“As a deer longs for flowing streams, so my soul longs for you, O God” Ps. 42:1
Jo and I bought the farm near Loyd on the corner of State Highway 58 and County Road D from my folks in 1997 when Dad went to the nursing home. He and Mom retired there in the 1970s when they stopped milking cows at the lower place where I spent my childhood.
They kept one set of buildings on the upper place and fixed up the house that had been their rental property for many years. Dad went into the feeder pig business and worked several large truck gardens in the surrounding fields. He was known far and wide for his tomatoes and sweetcorn. People still talk about his vegetables and sometimes cars slow to a stop and windows are rolled down as someone asks if this is the Leonard Sumwalt place. “I remember the big sign he used to have out front,” they say.
There is a big red barn, a milk house, a machine shed, two corn cribs, an outhouse, which now serves as a garden shed, and a 100-year-old farmhouse which has undergone extensive renovations. The first time Mom walked into the house, after Jo and I had done our re-fixing up, she said to my sister, “I don’t know why they had to do all this, it was just fine the way it was.”
We enjoy watching all kinds of wildlife from the new deck overlooking Willow Creek which runs full length of the farm. Crows caw from the top of the great white pines on the sandstone bluff across from the barn. Mourning doves coo and Sandhill Cranes meander through the morning mist, their foghorn cries directing the way to the marshland down the valley.
At night we are serenaded by the coyote chorus with harmony provided by frogs, whippoorwills, occasional hoots from the owl section and grating solos by the lynx that is never seen but whose voice always disturbs because it sounds like a crying baby.
Most mornings, if we rise early enough, we see the old widower Blue Heron doing his breakfast fishing. He lost his mate over 20 years ago when Mom and Dad were still on the farm. She flew into a power line, Dad said.
One day I saw an eagle dive from a tree limb above the creek and steal a fish from the grasp of a king fisher. We often see the shadow of their giant wings passing over the house. Recently two of the great birds have been hanging out high in a large cottonwood tree, guarding the carcass of an unclaimed six point buck that appeared on the creek bank near the end of hunting season.
The creek and the life around it have had a special hold on my imagination since we moved to the farm in 1957, when I was six. For me, then and now, it is a magical place filled with mystery. The creek taught us to swim and, more important, to fish.
The first day of trout season was practically a religious holiday, second only to Christmas in the excitement and anticipation we felt. My brothers and I couldn't wait for sunrise on opening day. We cut our willow poles well in advance, stripped the bark, attached a new line, a bobber, and a sinker, burned our initials on the butt end, and we were set for summer.
We can hear the creek water gurgling over the rocks under the bridge when we leave the windows open in our second floor bedroom. The creek music soothes my soul like nothing else I know. There is something about streaming water.
One morning I was out walking with the dog when something drew me toward a gurgling sound that comes from water flowing rapidly over rocks. As I drew near I found myself suddenly weeping. I had no idea where the tears came from, or why. Somehow the flowing water had released a flow inside of me that needed to come out, some sadness; some sorrow that I had not known was there. The experience left me strangely refreshed and thankful.
Author's note: We sold the farm to cousin, Jim Sumwalt and his wife, Marge, in April of 2017 when my struggle with lyme and mold illness necessitated a new way of being.
