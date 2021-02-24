SUMWALT: A creek runs through it

“As a deer longs for flowing streams, so my soul longs for you, O God” Ps. 42:1

Jo and I bought the farm near Loyd on the corner of State Highway 58 and County Road D from my folks in 1997 when Dad went to the nursing home. He and Mom retired there in the 1970s when they stopped milking cows at the lower place where I spent my childhood.

They kept one set of buildings on the upper place and fixed up the house that had been their rental property for many years. Dad went into the feeder pig business and worked several large truck gardens in the surrounding fields. He was known far and wide for his tomatoes and sweetcorn. People still talk about his vegetables and sometimes cars slow to a stop and windows are rolled down as someone asks if this is the Leonard Sumwalt place. “I remember the big sign he used to have out front,” they say.

There is a big red barn, a milk house, a machine shed, two corn cribs, an outhouse, which now serves as a garden shed, and a 100-year-old farmhouse which has undergone extensive renovations. The first time Mom walked into the house, after Jo and I had done our re-fixing up, she said to my sister, “I don’t know why they had to do all this, it was just fine the way it was.”