SUMWALT: A dog came for Christmas

And the word became flesh and dwelt among us, full of grace and truth;
and we have beheld his glory… John 1:14
There was once an old man who did not have a dog. He did not have a wife; she had died the Christmas before. Indeed, he did not have any family or friends at all. He did not have anything to fill the emptiness that sat on his heart like a dead weight.
Neighbors and friends from the church had come by in the weeks and months after Margaret's death, but he had turned them away with polite lies, saying he was doing all right, that he was keeping busy, and, no, there was nothing they could do for him.
Each time he closed the door on one of these offers of kindness, the old man felt older and smaller. He had barely enough energy to pull himself up from the table after each meal and walk outside to the front stoop, where he sat for hours on end.
It was late in the afternoon of one of these long vigils, just before dusk, in the twilight moment when the last stray rays of sunlight fade into darkness, that the old man first became aware of the dog's presence. He appeared as a brown blur from behind a bush at the end of the street.
As the dog drew near, he sank to the ground, creeping carefully on his belly as if stalking some kind of prey. He stopped about three feet from the old man's right foot.
The old man tried to shoo him away. "Get out of here! Go home! It's suppertime; you're not going to get anything here."
It was the same every day after that. The dog appeared late in the afternoon, and each time the old man tried to chase him away. Every day the dog came closer and closer, till one day, without a word, the old man let him stay.
The two sat together for over an hour. Then, suddenly, the dog made his move, sliding slowly forward, inch by inch, until his nose rested on the old man's foot.
The next morning, the old man rose early and hurried through breakfast. He quickly washed the dishes and straightened the house. Then he got into the car and drove to Walmart. The store was crowded with last minute Christmas Eve shoppers.
The old man grabbed a cart and filled it with bags of rawhide bones, a couple of soft rubber balls, the biggest bag of dog food he could find, several dog toys that jingled and jangled, and one of those huge, comfy doggie pillow beds.
He threw it all in the car, stopped on the way home to pick up the Christmas tree, took everything into the house, decorated the tree, wrapped the presents, and still managed to be sitting in his chair on the stoop when the dog appeared at the usual time.
The dog came straight to the old man and lay down at his feet. The old man leaned over and patted him on the head. "How are you, fella? It's good to see you." The dog rolled over on his back, with all four feet in the air, and the old man reached down and scratched his belly.
After a while, the old man got up and walked to the door. Holding it wide open, he looked at the dog and said, "Well, what are you waiting for? Get in here. It's time for supper."
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com
