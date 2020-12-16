SUMWALT: A dog came for Christmas

The old man tried to shoo him away. "Get out of here! Go home! It's suppertime; you're not going to get anything here."

It was the same every day after that. The dog appeared late in the afternoon, and each time the old man tried to chase him away. Every day the dog came closer and closer, till one day, without a word, the old man let him stay.

The two sat together for over an hour. Then, suddenly, the dog made his move, sliding slowly forward, inch by inch, until his nose rested on the old man's foot.

The next morning, the old man rose early and hurried through breakfast. He quickly washed the dishes and straightened the house. Then he got into the car and drove to Walmart. The store was crowded with last minute Christmas Eve shoppers.

The old man grabbed a cart and filled it with bags of rawhide bones, a couple of soft rubber balls, the biggest bag of dog food he could find, several dog toys that jingled and jangled, and one of those huge, comfy doggie pillow beds.

He threw it all in the car, stopped on the way home to pick up the Christmas tree, took everything into the house, decorated the tree, wrapped the presents, and still managed to be sitting in his chair on the stoop when the dog appeared at the usual time.