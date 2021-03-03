SUMWALT: A modern Lazarus

When I was collecting testimonials for the first book in the Vision series I edited for CSS Publishing, I came to the text about Jesus raising a little girl from the dead. Each vision story was to give insight into one of the assigned texts. I didn’t know where I was going to find a contemporary story about someone raising the dead. Does that still happen? I didn’t know. I didn’t think I would ever find a firsthand account for a raising the dead text: something symbolic maybe, but not the real thing.
Then, while sitting at a picnic table eating potato salad at a reception after an outdoor wedding in a beautiful garden, someone told me about a preacher he had known who had once raised someone from the dead. The preacher was now dead, but my potato salad-eating friend thought his widow was living in a retirement community not far away. I managed to find Jean Hodge and she agreed to an interview. This is her witness:
"My husband, Pastor Tom Hodge, was about to leave his office to go home for supper when he received word that one of his members was in the hospital and was not expected to live. He called to tell me he was going to be late, and set out for the hospital. When he arrived, he found the man's family crying and embracing each other in the corridor outside the room. The doctor had just announced to them that their loved one had died.
My husband asked if he could go into the room. There were several more members of the family gathered around the bed. He said to them, 'Any of you who don't know the Lord, you leave this room.' Then he went over to the bed, laid his hands on the man, and prayed. The man opened his eyes and looked up. The family was elated and the hospital staff was amazed."
The man lived for about a week before he became ill again. This time the Lord took him home for good. “But in that week of extra life,” Mrs. Hodge said, “he received the Lord as his personal savior. And many who witnessed this miracle also gave their lives to Christ.”
I still don’t know what to make of this account. Mrs. Hodge seemed to be a credible witness and was vouched for by people I trust. I thought of her this week when I came across a brief story “The Christian Century” had gleaned from the New York Times about a village in Spain that holds a peculiar ritual each year on July 29, the feast day of Lazarus’s sister Martha. “The ritual celebrates the lives of people who have been spared from death after a serious illness or accident the previous year. The “living dead” are put into coffins and carried in a procession around town. Some people participate in the procession to give thanks for the recovery of family members. The origins of this ritual, which stems from medieval times is unknown.”
Do you know a modern Lazarus?
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com.