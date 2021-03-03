SUMWALT: A modern Lazarus

When I was collecting testimonials for the first book in the Vision series I edited for CSS Publishing, I came to the text about Jesus raising a little girl from the dead. Each vision story was to give insight into one of the assigned texts. I didn’t know where I was going to find a contemporary story about someone raising the dead. Does that still happen? I didn’t know. I didn’t think I would ever find a firsthand account for a raising the dead text: something symbolic maybe, but not the real thing.

Then, while sitting at a picnic table eating potato salad at a reception after an outdoor wedding in a beautiful garden, someone told me about a preacher he had known who had once raised someone from the dead. The preacher was now dead, but my potato salad-eating friend thought his widow was living in a retirement community not far away. I managed to find Jean Hodge and she agreed to an interview. This is her witness:

"My husband, Pastor Tom Hodge, was about to leave his office to go home for supper when he received word that one of his members was in the hospital and was not expected to live. He called to tell me he was going to be late, and set out for the hospital. When he arrived, he found the man's family crying and embracing each other in the corridor outside the room. The doctor had just announced to them that their loved one had died.