SUMWALT: A prophet's reward

Jesus said, “Whoever welcomes a prophet in the name of a prophet will receive a prophet’s reward.”

What is a prophet’s reward? And would you want one if you could get it?

Jesus was fully aware of what had happened to his prophet cousin, John the Baptist, who was doing very well out in the wilderness, drawing huge crowds with his camel’s hair and locusts routine. Everybody loved him when he was breathing fire about the wrath to come and berating the Pharisees for their many hypocrisies. Then he went and lost his head when he dared to tell King Herod that he was in an adulterous relationship with his brother’s wife. Prophets who want to keep their heads are well advised not to be too specific when they talk about the evil deeds of people who have power over them.

My friend Patricia Marchant has been interviewed several times by newspaper, radio, and television reporters during the clergy sexual abuse scandals in the Roman Catholic church. She is a family therapist, a member of the Roman Catholic Church, and an activist in survivors groups. Speaking to the authorities in her church who have the audacity to speak of these unspeakable evils in measured, reassuring, pastoral tones, she said, “Where is the outrage? Where is the outrage?” Will Patricia get a prophet’s reward?