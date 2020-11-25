SUMWALT: Breaking Jesus' heart

Over the weekend, a South Dakota nurse wrote this disturbing dispatch on Twitter: “I have a night off from the hospital. As I’m on my couch with my dog I can’t help but think of the COVID patients the last few days. The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that “stuff” because they don’t have COVID because it’s not real. Yes. This really happens.”

A Wisconsin nurse tells a similar story: “Theresa Weiler started to panic when the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the hospital unit she manages rose from two to 13 in a single weekend. At the end of the day, she’d head straight to the shower. It was partly to protect her family in case she’d picked up the virus at work — but also because she needed to cry. Weiler, a nurse at Marshfield Medical Center, who supervises a COVID-19 unit, gave an emotional update about what her staff is facing at a Wednesday staff meeting that the health system later posted to Facebook.”