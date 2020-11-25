SUMWALT: Breaking Jesus' heart

“And when he drew near and saw the city, he wept over it, saying, ‘Would that you, even you, had known on this day the things that make for peace!’” Lk. 19:41
“O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the one who kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to her! How often I wanted to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, but you were not willing!” Mt. 23:37
My heart is heavy as I think about what I saw as I walked our granddoggie (another story) this Sunday morning during the time that I would ordinarily be in church. For 44 years, in a previous life, I was in church every Sunday leading worship, preaching, greeting people who were dear to my heart, laughing and talking with them during coffee hour. I felt blessed to be there and I miss it. I ache for it, and can’t wait ‘til we can safely return to worship with our friends in the church we attend in retirement.
What I saw was so distressing because it was outside a neighborhood church that my grandmother attended for over 50 years and where my uncle served as janitor. People were coming out the door talking and laughing. They were wearing masks, but not social distancing. I waved at them and they waved back. One of them called out a compliment to my “beautiful” granddoggie.
I walked several more blocks, feeling both anger and deep sadness as the pooch and I passed the hospital. I wondered how many people are in intensive care, fighting for their lives. And how the nurses and doctors who are fighting for them are coping with the long hours and the stress of watching helplessly as some of them die alone, without even the comforting presence of their loved ones.
I thought about what Richland County Health Officer, Rose Kohout, said on the radio this week: “County residents should use caution when interacting with others and we discourage residents from traveling or gathering at this time.” And I wondered how church people, my people, could so brazenly ignore the caution of a health official who is echoing what every other health officer in the country is saying.
As coronavirus cases spike, a national group that represents thousands of evangelical Christian doctors and other healthcare providers is asking churches to stop holding services in person. In a statement provided to NPR, titled, “A Plea to Our Churches,” leaders of the Christian Medical & Dental Associations say that Christians who persist in holding large gatherings at this time could “appear to care only about our individual freedoms and don’t care that we may be contributing to others getting this illness because of our selfishness.”
I posted this article on a local Facebook page and one of my friends called me out for a double standard: “It’s targeting evangelicals because they tend to lean conservative in their political views. I’d love to see an article begging to cancel all high school sports & college sports. Every week in every town across the state we have 25-30 kids being bussed to the next town over to pile all over that town’s 25-30 kids for a couple hours while wearing no masks. Weekly state-sponsored super spreader events. THEN we have them all do virtual school to be ‘safe’. But instead of addressing something obvious like that, let’s write a hit piece on churches even though the vast majority are virtual and have been since the first few months.” He makes a good point. We can all do better. The seriousness of this COVID-19 pandemic demands it.
Over the weekend, a South Dakota nurse wrote this disturbing dispatch on Twitter: “I have a night off from the hospital. As I’m on my couch with my dog I can’t help but think of the COVID patients the last few days. The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that “stuff” because they don’t have COVID because it’s not real. Yes. This really happens.”
A Wisconsin nurse tells a similar story: “Theresa Weiler started to panic when the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the hospital unit she manages rose from two to 13 in a single weekend. At the end of the day, she’d head straight to the shower. It was partly to protect her family in case she’d picked up the virus at work — but also because she needed to cry. Weiler, a nurse at Marshfield Medical Center, who supervises a COVID-19 unit, gave an emotional update about what her staff is facing at a Wednesday staff meeting that the health system later posted to Facebook.”
“More than 2,200 patients across the state are hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, and an average of 52 people a day have died in the last week. Hospitals are straining at their limits of bed capacity, and large swaths of their employees are out sick and quarantining, meaning others are picking up longer and more frequent shifts. Some of the nurses Weiler oversees are working 16-hour days eight days in a row because they don’t want to leave their co-workers short-staffed. They’re in tears because they feel their quality of care is decreased due to the volume of people they’re serving,” she said.
I wonder if Jesus is weeping over us like he wept over Jerusalem.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives,” email johnsumwalt@gmail.com.
