SUMWALT: Circumcision: yes or no?

So they put together a committee and they sent them over to Antioch with this message (actually it was more of an ultimatum than it was a message): Unless you are circumcised according to the custom of Moses, you cannot be saved (Acts 15:1b).

You can imagine how the Antiochan Christians received this unsolicited advice. There was a great furor. The church was thrown into crisis. There was the danger of schism, something a new religious movement cannot afford. And Paul and Barnabas knew that if this faction prevailed it was likely that the people of the Jesus way would never be anything more than a small Jewish sect.

When they called the council in Jerusalem to resolve the circumcision controversy, there was a good deal of heated debate — much like our denominational meetings today. Some of it was downright unfriendly. Tempers flared on both sides. Can you imagine such a thing among followers of Jesus?