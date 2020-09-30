SUMWALT: Circumcision: yes or no?

For freedom, Christ has set us free. Stand firm, therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery. Listen! I, Paul, am telling you that if you let yourselves be circumcised, Christ will be of no benefit to you.
Galatians 5:1-2
When was the last time you got into a really heated debate about circumcision? For most of us it is not an issue of much concern. We discussed it in our family when our son was born. Our physician told us some of the advantages and disadvantages, and we made our decision. It was an interesting topic of discussion for a while as Jo and I compared notes with other family members and friends.
Everyone had an opinion, but no one we knew argued vehemently for or against it. What was said had to do with cosmetic and hygiene considerations. No one made a religious argument for or against it. When our son was baptized no one asked or checked to see if he was circumcised. Circumcision or uncircumcision is not only not a burning issue in the church anymore, it is not an issue at all. But there was a time when it almost destroyed the church.
When word got back to the church in Jerusalem about the great success Paul and Barnabas were having in their missionary work among the Gentiles — how people were responding to the Gospel and seeking admission to the church by the hundreds in some places, particularly in Antioch where baptism was becoming a complete substitution for circumcision — the guardians of the Judaic traditions in early Christendom said, “Enough is enough. Now they have gone too far.”
So they put together a committee and they sent them over to Antioch with this message (actually it was more of an ultimatum than it was a message): Unless you are circumcised according to the custom of Moses, you cannot be saved (Acts 15:1b).
You can imagine how the Antiochan Christians received this unsolicited advice. There was a great furor. The church was thrown into crisis. There was the danger of schism, something a new religious movement cannot afford. And Paul and Barnabas knew that if this faction prevailed it was likely that the people of the Jesus way would never be anything more than a small Jewish sect.
When they called the council in Jerusalem to resolve the circumcision controversy, there was a good deal of heated debate — much like our denominational meetings today. Some of it was downright unfriendly. Tempers flared on both sides. Can you imagine such a thing among followers of Jesus?
After the debate had gone on for quite awhile Peter got up and spoke: “My brothers, you know that in the early days God made a choice among you, that I should be the one through whom the Gentiles would hear the message of the good news and become believers. And God, who knows the human heart, testified to them by giving them the Holy Spirit, just as he did to us. Now therefore why are you putting God to the test by placing on the neck of the disciples a yoke that neither our ancestors nor we have been able to bear? On the contrary, we believe that we will be saved through the grace of the Lord Jesus, just as they will” (Acts 15:7-11).
When Peter finished speaking there was complete silence, and then Barnabas related what signs and wonders God had done through he and Paul among the Gentiles. Peter made quite a speech — but it was the witness of Paul and Barnabas that carried the day. The decision was sealed when James, the brother of Jesus and the leader of the Jerusalem church, got up and said his piece. He quoted Amos 9:11-12, reminding people that Gentiles had always been included in God’s plans for salvation: “Therefore I have reached the decision,” James said, “that we should not trouble those of the Gentiles who are turning to God, but that we should write to them to abstain only from those things polluted by idols and from fornication and from whatever has been strangled and from blood” (Acts 15:19-20).
That was the end of the controversy. No one who had authority in the church taught that circumcision was necessary for salvation after that, and the church went into all the world.
Keep this old controversy in mind as the debate about abortion heats up in the next few weeks during the senate confirmation hearings for the proposed Supreme Court Justice. Imagine a time when the church and the country have moved beyond this deeply divisive issue.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives,” email johnsumwalt@gmail.com.
