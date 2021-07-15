SUMWALT COLUMN: A praying farm cat, my favorite kitty memory

We have been shopping for a new door for the garage that adjoins our 100-year-old farmhouse in southwest Wisconsin. The door came apart in my hands the last time I was trying to close it, leaving a six-inch wide gap at the bottom. This happened just as we were loading the car for a two-week vacation, so I didn’t take time to board up the opening. While away, I worried that someone or something might crawl through the breech and wreak havoc. Our ravenous raccoon neighbors and the woodchucks who claim squatters’ rights in the backyard are notorious for destroying things that are precious to us.
When we arrived home, I was relieved to discover that everything seemed to be as I had left it. About an hour later, when I stepped into the garage to get a garden tool, an emaciated calico cat with an inch-wide wound around the center of her tail strode out from behind the stairs that lead up to the laundry room and gave me a “where have you been?” look. It was as if she belonged there and had been waiting impatiently for us to come home. Since we had never met I was not only startled by her presence, I was puzzled by this look of familiarity.
Just as I was about to call out to Jo to come quickly and see what I had found in the garage, two six-week-old kittens scrambled out from behind the cots we keep stored under the stairs. It was love at first sight when Jo got a look at those kittens. And I have to confess, I was just as smitten. I ran into the house to get a bowl of milk and a can of tuna fish. The next day when I went to town, I stopped at cousin Chet’s Seed & Feed and picked up a 20-pound bag of cat food.
The kittens shied away from us at first, but the mama cat came right up and rubbed boldly against my leg as if we belonged to each other. Clearly, she had belonged to someone before her single-parent life in our garage. She purred when I knelt down to pet her — and then when I pulled my hand away after a few moments she let out a plaintive meow unlike I have never heard from any cat before. It seemed to come from the depths of her cat being. I felt in her cry a deep longing that moved me deeply. There was in that sound something I have known in my own times of distress, both what the Apostle Paul called the “sigh too deep for words” and that long, anxiety-releasing sigh of relief that comes when an unbearable burden has been lifted.
Could it be that we were an answer to prayer? Does the creator of the universe pay attention to the supplications of cats?
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives,” johnsumwalt@gmail.com, 414-339-0676.