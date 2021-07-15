SUMWALT COLUMN: A praying farm cat, my favorite kitty memory

We have been shopping for a new door for the garage that adjoins our 100-year-old farmhouse in southwest Wisconsin. The door came apart in my hands the last time I was trying to close it, leaving a six-inch wide gap at the bottom. This happened just as we were loading the car for a two-week vacation, so I didn’t take time to board up the opening. While away, I worried that someone or something might crawl through the breech and wreak havoc. Our ravenous raccoon neighbors and the woodchucks who claim squatters’ rights in the backyard are notorious for destroying things that are precious to us.

When we arrived home, I was relieved to discover that everything seemed to be as I had left it. About an hour later, when I stepped into the garage to get a garden tool, an emaciated calico cat with an inch-wide wound around the center of her tail strode out from behind the stairs that lead up to the laundry room and gave me a “where have you been?” look. It was as if she belonged there and had been waiting impatiently for us to come home. Since we had never met I was not only startled by her presence, I was puzzled by this look of familiarity.