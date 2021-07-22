SUMWALT COLUMN: Anointing is holy business

Do you remember the movie, “The Lion King”? Did you notice that there is an anointing at the very beginning of the movie? After the birth of the king’s son Simba, all of the animals gather at Pride Rock for the anointing. Rafiki, the baboon in the story who serves as a kind of high priest of the jungle kingdom, marks the baby lion’s forehead with oil and then lifts him up for all of the animals to see. The elephants trumpet, the music swells, and the animals all bow down to show their respect for the future king.

Rafiki then goes into a cave, draws a picture of Simba on the wall, and puts the mark of his anointing on his forehead. Before he has any consciousness of who he is, the most important part of Simba’s identity is given to him. He is the son of a king, and he has been anointed as the future king in front of the whole community. Anointing is serious business. It is holy business.