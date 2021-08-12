SUMWALT COLUMN: Death of a child beyond difficult

There may be nothing harder than losing a child. George and Barbara Bush never stopped agonizing over the death of their 3-year-old, Robin, of Leukemia in June 1953. In his biography of the late president, “Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush,” Jon Meacham tells how the Bushes took their beloved little girl to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York even though there was little hope of finding an effective treatment.
Meacham writes, “Barbara had only one rule for visitors: No tears in front of Robin. She didn’t want the little girl scared by seeing grown-ups crying.
‘Poor George had the most dreadful time,’ recalled Barbara. ‘He would say he had to go to the bathroom and step outside. We used to laugh and wonder if Robin thought he had the weakest bladder in the world,’ recalled Barbara.
‘Not true. He just had the most tender heart.’”
After several months of treatments, “Robin went into a coma while her father was en route from Texas. Mother and father were both there at her bedside when the end came. ‘One minute she was there, and the next she was gone,’ recalled Barbara. ‘I truly felt her soul go out of that beautiful little body.’” And Meacham added, “Barbara combed Robin’s hair, and both parents held her a last time.”
As I read this poignant account, I remembered a couple I met some years ago who told me about a similar experience.
I met this couple at a wedding reception in the fall of 1999. They disclosed, very cautiously, that they had lost a child to cancer in 1998.
The following day was to be the anniversary of their eight-month-old son’s death at a nearby hospital. He told me about the anguish of their last 24 hours with Cameron, of chemotherapy, numerous tubes, blood transfusions, and endless tests. The doctors had told them there wasn’t much hope. They were in a small sleeping room next to the intensive care unit, trying in vain to sleep. He said he was praying for God to be with Cameron, to end his ordeal, to give him peace, when he noticed thoughts coming into his mind that were clearly not his own. “Cameron is going to be with me. He is going to be cared for. I will take Cameron at 5:38.”
He wondered if he was having a dream, if what he was being told was real or only his imagination. He reached over and roused his wife, who was dozing, and whispered, “5:38, 5:38, remember 5:38.” She asked, “What?” and he told her just to remember that number. She told him later that she had understood exactly what he meant. Then, he said, a feeling of calm came over him. The overwhelming stress and anxiety he had been feeling were gone.
It was like a burden had been lifted off his chest. The next morning he awoke, rested, at about 9:30 a.m. When he realized that 5:38 had passed, he felt let down again, thinking he must have imagined the whole thing. The couple continued the vigil with heavy hearts.
Late in the afternoon, their beloved child, who had been unresponsive for days, opened his eyes, looked at them, and then closed his eyes for the last time. After consulting with the doctors, they made the decision to disconnect Cameron from all of the machines. They held him in their arms as he died, and said their good-byes. Then the couple went back into the sleeping room to collect their things. Suddenly they realized that they had been holding Cameron at 5:38 p.m. when he died, just as God had told them.
They left the hospital with a feeling of peace, knowing that God had been with them and had blessed them in their hour of need.
Sadly, as happens so often, the couple parted ways just a few months after they told me the story of Cameron’s death. This was not the case with George and Barbara Bush. USA Today reporter Susan Page wrote that, “Barbara collapsed into sorrow when Robin breathed her last and that it was her husband who helped her regain her composure. Later, Barbara would marvel that a tragedy that splits many couples had brought them closer. ‘Time after time during the next six months,’ she said, ‘George would put me together again.’”
