SUMWALT COLUMN: Death of a child beyond difficult

I met this couple at a wedding reception in the fall of 1999. They disclosed, very cautiously, that they had lost a child to cancer in 1998.

The following day was to be the anniversary of their eight-month-old son’s death at a nearby hospital. He told me about the anguish of their last 24 hours with Cameron, of chemotherapy, numerous tubes, blood transfusions, and endless tests. The doctors had told them there wasn’t much hope. They were in a small sleeping room next to the intensive care unit, trying in vain to sleep. He said he was praying for God to be with Cameron, to end his ordeal, to give him peace, when he noticed thoughts coming into his mind that were clearly not his own. “Cameron is going to be with me. He is going to be cared for. I will take Cameron at 5:38.”

He wondered if he was having a dream, if what he was being told was real or only his imagination. He reached over and roused his wife, who was dozing, and whispered, “5:38, 5:38, remember 5:38.” She asked, “What?” and he told her just to remember that number. She told him later that she had understood exactly what he meant. Then, he said, a feeling of calm came over him. The overwhelming stress and anxiety he had been feeling were gone.