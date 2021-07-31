SUMWALT COLUMN: Difference makers change lives

But it was as my guidance counselor that Waterman saved my life, although I am sure if I asked him about it he probably wouldn’t remember and would say that it was nothing.

I had told him that I felt called to be a minister and he was there that Sunday when I preached my first sermon at our church in Ithaca and told the congregation about my call. It was Waterman who told me the classes I would need to take to get into college and eventually seminary. One of those classes was typing. He said, “You are going to need to be able to type term papers and reports.” So, I signed up for the typing class. And six weeks later I was in that closet-sized guidance office at the top of the stairs, sitting across from Waterman’s desk telling him that I was failing typing, and that me and my stubby little fingers were never going to be able to cut it. “Sherry Feivor and Jennifer Faber and Nancy Wastlick can type up to 80 words a minute with hardly any mistakes and I can’t even do 30,” I whined.

I didn’t cry, but I nearly drowned in self-pity. Waterman gave me one of his best guidance counselor and wrestling coach pep talks, and I left his office only slightly less discouraged that when I came in. After I had descended the stairs and was headed down the hallway, I heard him coming behind me. He called out, “Johnny, I want you to take this home with you and practice on it every night.”