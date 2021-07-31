SUMWALT COLUMN: Difference makers change lives

Henry Aaron had his older brother, Herbert, in his home town of Mobile, Alabama, and I had Steve Waterman of Mauston, just 30 miles from the farm where I grew up in rural Cazenovia. Henry Aaron went on to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional baseball player, but it might not have happened except for the difference his brother made at a critical turning point in his life. I was able to fulfill my dream of becoming an ordained minister, and it might not have happened except for the crucial difference “Mr. Waterman,” as I knew him then, made at a time I was fearful that I would never be able to attain my dream.
Was there a difference maker in your life? Was there someone who encouraged you, steered you onto the right path, believed in you when you didn’t believe in yourself, sacrificed for you in a way that made a saving difference, and made it possible for you to achieve your dream?
Wayne Taylor writes in “Baseball History” about Henry Aaron’s rookie season with the 1952 Indianapolis Clowns, his only season in the Negro League before signing with the Milwaukee Braves for $10,000. He was just 18-years-old. He batted 366 and led his team to victory in the league’s 1952 World Series. It was the beginning of what would become a storied career for one of the greatest hitters of all time. But it almost didn’t happen. The boy who would become known to the world as “Hammerin’ Hank” was homesick.
Taylor writes, “It was tough for young Henry Aaron, being away from home and traveling around in a rickety bus. Most of the guys on the team were twice his age, and they didn’t go out of their way to make friends with the quiet young man who arrived batting cross-handed. In fact, Hank had decided in June of that year that he would quit baseball and head home to Mobile, and maybe find a job or join the Army like his older brother. He said as much in a letter sent home to his mother. Henry’s mother mentioned the letter to Hank’s older brother, Herbert, an Army soldier stationed at Ft. Benning, Georgia, when he came home for a visit on a weekend pass.
“Herbert placed a long distance call to Henry, who was in Minneapolis practicing for a game at the time. When he finally got through, they had to call Henry in from the field to take the call. He worried, Why would his brother be calling long distance? Was something wrong at home? He rushed into the clubhouse to take the call. It was his brother, just calling to cheer Hank up. Henry admitted he was homesick, and declared he would be coming home in a few days. His brother pointed out that he had felt the same way when he first went off to Army basic training. Herbert told him, ‘I don’t have much time to talk, so listen. You need to stay up there and play baseball. Mama and Daddy are getting along just fine. Don’t quit, concentrate on playing baseball like I know you can.’”
“In those days, long distance calls were expensive. The coins spent on that call made it necessary for Herbert to hitchhike back to Fort Benning – he didn’t have enough left for bus fare. But the encouragement he gave little brother Henry was enough to keep him in baseball. It was the most important phone call in Hank’s life – including the one he received from the President of the United States when he broke Babe Ruth’s record!”
The impact Steve Waterman had on my life was not quite so dramatic, but it made all the difference for me.
When he graduated first in his class from Mauston High School in 1959, like the young Henry Aaron, he was already showing signs of a promising life to come. He had been president of his class all four years, captain of the football team, homecoming king and a state leader in his church’s Methodist Youth Fellowship. After graduating from what is now University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, he took a job as math, physics and chemistry teacher at Ithaca High School, eight miles down the road from our farm. By the time I started there as a freshman, in the fall of 1964, he was also the wrestling coach and would soon become the guidance counselor. In 1970, he became the superintendent of Ithaca Schools.
It was as a wrestling coach, guidance counselor, and as our senior high Sunday school teacher, that I got to know him. Ithaca High School has been known over the years for its championship wrestling teams and Coach Waterman was the start of all that. In his second season, we had six conference champions and one state qualifier in Don Willis. In 1967, Coach Waterman and his assistant, Jim Albaugh, guided us to the Kickapoo Conference title and me to the regional and sectional championships on the way to the state tournament. For a wet behind the ears, 95-pound farm kid, this was big stuff and helped to build self-esteem and self-confidence that has lasted a lifetime.
But it was as my guidance counselor that Waterman saved my life, although I am sure if I asked him about it he probably wouldn’t remember and would say that it was nothing.
I had told him that I felt called to be a minister and he was there that Sunday when I preached my first sermon at our church in Ithaca and told the congregation about my call. It was Waterman who told me the classes I would need to take to get into college and eventually seminary. One of those classes was typing. He said, “You are going to need to be able to type term papers and reports.” So, I signed up for the typing class. And six weeks later I was in that closet-sized guidance office at the top of the stairs, sitting across from Waterman’s desk telling him that I was failing typing, and that me and my stubby little fingers were never going to be able to cut it. “Sherry Feivor and Jennifer Faber and Nancy Wastlick can type up to 80 words a minute with hardly any mistakes and I can’t even do 30,” I whined.
I didn’t cry, but I nearly drowned in self-pity. Waterman gave me one of his best guidance counselor and wrestling coach pep talks, and I left his office only slightly less discouraged that when I came in. After I had descended the stairs and was headed down the hallway, I heard him coming behind me. He called out, “Johnny, I want you to take this home with you and practice on it every night.”
Waterman handed me his portable typewriter, the one that got him through college and graduate school at the UW-Madison. I did not feel worthy of such a gesture and am humbled by the thought of it to this day. I took that typewriter home and I showed it proudly to all of our family and friends. And I would like to tell you that I practiced on it every night until the tips of my fingers were bloody, but the truth is I only had good intentions. But I squeaked by typing class with a “C.”
That small, self-sacrificial gesture made a big difference in my life. I thought of Waterman fondly when I was at the University of Wisconsin, every time I hired someone to type one of my term papers, and a few years later every time my dear wife, Jo, typed one of my seminary papers. There was never enough white out to cover all of my typos. I didn’t really learn how to type until several years after seminary when we got a computer. What I learned from Waterman was much more important than a mechanical skill. I learned that he cared about me enough to trust me with something that was dear to him.
Waterman went on to a distinguished career as an educator in Muscatine, Lamoni, Mediapolis and Osceola, Iowa, retiring as superintendent of Clarke Community Schools in 2003. He is a longtime leader in the Rotary and Lions Clubs there, and in his local United Methodist Church.
Osceola author, Fern Underwood, wrote about him in her book, “Recipes for Living.” He told her that the topic of the speeches he gives to service groups and high school students comes from a favorite Bible verse, “From everyone to whom much has been given, much will be required; and from the one to whom much has been entrusted, even more will be demanded,” Luke 12:48. “I think the people who have had the joy of helping others understand what that passage mean,” said Waterman.
I came to understand what it means more than 40 years of serving as a pastor, and it started with a portable typewriter. I like to think Aaron would understand. He couldn’t type either.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives,” johnsumwalt@gmail.com, 414-339-0676.