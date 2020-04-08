Sumwalt column: Easter happened

Something happened to the women and men who went to the tomb that first Easter morning. Something happened to Jesus too, so they said. What they say they witnessed and what happened to Jesus are not necessarily the same thing. We only have their word. They said the tomb was empty. Two men in dazzling clothes stood beside them. The women were terrified. The two men in dazzling clothes told them to remember Jesus’ own words about how he would rise again after he had been crucified. The women went and told the Disciples what they had seen and heard. The disciples didn’t believe them.
In John’s Gospel we get another version: Jesus appeared to Mary and she didn’t recognize him until he spoke her name.
So what happened? Somebody explain it to me please.
I studied experimental psychology at UW-Madison. There were no lectures on resurrection in that department. There were no experiments with carefully controlled variables to test theories about resurrection. We had rats and monkeys and Pavlov’s dogs, but to my knowledge, no one ever tried to raise one from the dead. I did read about one psychologist who told a colleague that he planned to do research on life after death and was told pointedly; “There goes your career.” Belief in life after death is outside of the officially sanctioned understanding of reality. Serious thinkers don’t go there.
There was a special edition of Time magazine a few years ago about the mystery of consciousness entitled “A Users Guide to the Brain.” It included articles from several scientists who debunked any possibility of afterlife:
Scientific investigator, Steven Pinker stated unequivocally: “...when the physiological activity of the brain ceases, as far as anyone can tell the person’s consciousness goes out of existence...”
Another scientist asserted that “consciousness is surely a natural biological product, as devoid of the otherworldly as digestion and blood circulation. It comes and goes, waxes and wanes, grows and dies.” In other words, brain dead is dead, dead, dead! Kaput! The person is no more.
“Well,” you say, “What about all the people who have had out of body experiences?” There are millions, according to Raymond Moody who has documented hundreds of what he calls these ‘life after life’ experiences.
Moody, the “Life after Life” author, tells about a woman who came to him after her son died from cancer. She missed him terribly. Moody says, “One day I received an incredible call from her. “A few days after her visit to my clinic, she awoke from a deep sleep... There standing in her room, was her son. As she sat up in the bed to look at him, she could see that the ravages of cancer were gone. He now looked vibrant and happy as he had before his disease... The woman was in a state of ecstasy. She stood up and faced her son and began carrying on a conversation. She estimates they spoke for several minutes... ‘I couldn’t believe it was him... so I asked if I could touch him...’ ...her son stepped forward and hugged her. Then the woman said, he lifted her right off the ground and over his head.” ‘...I now feel I can put my son’s death behind me and get on fully with my life.’
So what are we to think? The scriptures are filled with accounts of encounters with a reality that is not of this world. Are these all tricks of the brain? If this is true what happened on that first Easter morning is nothing but an “idle tale.” That was the disciple’s response to the women who returned from the tomb saying that Jesus had risen. They didn’t believe them. “It’s just the imagination of hysterical women,” they said.
There is a committal prayer in The Book of Common Prayer, which affirms that God, in Jesus, has “brought life and immortality to light.” Reflecting on the prayer, Brian Donst, a Canadian colleague, wonders if Jesus has “revealed” in his resurrection something that has always been a reality in our world: “The prayer seems to suggest that resurrection is a fact of life, the problem being that we do not have the eyes to see it or the heart to trust it, and our salvation consisting in part of our having our eyes and hearts opened to see and trust it.” Brian adds, “Perhaps the resurrection was one more instance of something God does all the time. Perhaps resurrection is built into the very structure (Logos) of the universe… and the major difference between Jesus and us is that Jesus (because of his intimacy with God) knew and trusted it, whereas we (because of our alienation from God) do not.”
Resurrection is the miracle that shapes the lives of all of us who choose to walk with Jesus. Trusting it is a leap of faith into the “kingdom come.”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email: johnsumwalt@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!