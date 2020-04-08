Sumwalt column: Easter happened

Moody, the “Life after Life” author, tells about a woman who came to him after her son died from cancer. She missed him terribly. Moody says, “One day I received an incredible call from her. “A few days after her visit to my clinic, she awoke from a deep sleep... There standing in her room, was her son. As she sat up in the bed to look at him, she could see that the ravages of cancer were gone. He now looked vibrant and happy as he had before his disease... The woman was in a state of ecstasy. She stood up and faced her son and began carrying on a conversation. She estimates they spoke for several minutes... ‘I couldn’t believe it was him... so I asked if I could touch him...’ ...her son stepped forward and hugged her. Then the woman said, he lifted her right off the ground and over his head.” ‘...I now feel I can put my son’s death behind me and get on fully with my life.’