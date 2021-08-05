SUMWALT COLUMN: Praying to win in Elroy

I have never been one who believed in praying for myself, or for my team, to win. I always prayed that God would help me to do my best and have always been satisfied with that, whether I won or lost. There was, however, one occasion when I prayed with all my might for our team to win. It happened in Elroy, at a late-season meet against the Royal Panthers. After 11 bouts, we were ahead by four points. There was one match remaining, heavyweight. Spencer was to face one of the biggest and best heavyweights in our part of the state. All he had to do was keep from getting pinned and our team would win by one point.

It looked like David against Goliath when Spencer went out to stand across from Royal’s big heavyweight. We were yelling and cheering for him at the tops of our voices, and I don’t think I was the only one who was praying like I had never prayed before, “Dear God, don’t let him get hurt and keep him from getting pinned.”