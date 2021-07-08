SUMWALT COLUMN: You are the spitting image of your daddy

“So God created humankind in his image,
in the image of God he created them;
male and female he created them,” Genesis 1:27
Did anyone ever tell you that you are the spitting image of someone? Has anyone ever said that you are the spitting image of your dad, your mom, or a grandparent? And what is a spitting image?
If you go to Google, the source of all useful and sometimes not useful knowledge, you will learn that “the term ‘spitting image’ is an allusion to someone who is so like someone else as to appear to have been spat from his mouth. The concept and phrase were in circulation by 1689, when George Farquhar used it in his play: ‘Poor child! He’s as like his own dada as if he were spit out of his mouth.’”
The author of the creation story in Genesis would have us believe that all of us human types are made in God’s image that we are just like God, the “spitting image” of God. Furthermore that “God saw everything that he had made, and indeed, it was very good.”
If you have ever doubted this because someone told you it was not true, or treated you as if you were anything less than like God, you have been robbed of an essential truth about your identity. You are blessed if you have had people in your life who reminded you over and over again that it is true.
USA Today columnist, Connie Schultz, posted a photo showing her little granddaughter being lifted up by her grandfather to see her baby photo. Later, little Jackie announced, “In every room, grandma, I see how much you love me.”
My friend, Cecilia Wilson Holder, says of her little granddaughter, “Edie came over one day, did her usual 20 minutes alone in my bedroom. I hear this scream, and rush to find a girl with huge smile and big eyes saying, ‘You framed my picture!’”
Last week I watched as our 5-year-old grandson, who is the spitting image of his other grandfather, walked around our apartment for the first time in over a year, looking with wonder at the 10 images of himself displayed on the sofa table and all over the refrigerator door. That is how you know you belong in this world and that you are cherished, when your picture is on the refrigerator door. You may be sure that the creator of the universe, the giver of all life, has your picture posted eternally in some prominent place, some cosmic refrigerator door. And that when people see it they will say with all the tenderness of a doting grandparent, “You are the spitting image of your daddy.”
I know this may sound like so much sentimental pap. It seems too good to be true, because we have all sinned and fallen short of the glory in which we were made. We all have moments when we fear that our sin, the harm we have done to ourselves and others, has rendered us irredeemable, no longer worthy of a place on anyone’s refrigerator door. This is the universal human condition. We all fall from grace, but more often than not we have grace knocked out of us, usually by the well-meaning, yet imperfect adults around us.
Nobel Prize winning author, John Steinbeck, wrote in his seminal novel, “East of Eden,” “When a child first catches adults out—when it first walks into his grave little head that adults do not have divine intelligence, that their judgments are not always wise, their thinking true, their sentences just—his world falls into panic desolation. The gods are fallen and all safety gone.”
Stan Mitchel, a clergy person who once pastored a large evangelical church, now devotes his life to supporting gay and trans youth who have been disowned, cast out and damned to hell by their families. The Center for American Progress reports, “There are approximately 1.6 million to 2.8 million homeless young people in the United States, and estimates suggest that disproportionate numbers of those youth are gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender. These vulnerable gay and transgender youth often run away from home because of family conflict and then face overt discrimination when seeking alternative housing, which is compounded by institutionalized discrimination in federally funded programs.”
Mitchel has made himself available to any young person who is struggling with his or her sexual identity. He lets them know that they are loved by God and that they are not a mistake, that like every one of us they are created in the image of God. The essence of his message is, “You are the spitting image of your daddy. There is no need to apologize for who you are. You are who God created you to be and you have a right to a full and happy life.”
And of course, Pastor Mitchel receives push back from parents who cannot believe it. He tells about one father who sent this note to his gay son:
“Stan is asking you to risk your eternal soul. What I am asking is that you let go of this one part of your life for the sake of your soul. I admit, Stan may be right. But there is no way for you or him to be sure of that. The point is, Son, if he is wrong, you will face a never-ending Hell. If I am right, though, you will go to Heaven and be paid back a million times over for everything you gave up here. If I am wrong, the same thing will happen; you will go to heaven and be rewarded and paid back for any ‘unnecessary’ losses you may have incurred in the diligent care of your soul. What I am begging you to understand is this: the most you will risk with the path I’m calling you to is that you will have unnecessarily forfeited romantic, marital love for a few decades here, a love that is not always fulfilling anyway. And like I said, you won’t have lost anything here for Christ’s sake that God will not repay you for multifold in the life to come. With this path, you have Heaven at the end either way. The other road is eternally too great a risk.”
I do not know what I would say to a father who would say this to his child, who actually believes this twisted logic that a loving God could act so monstrously. It is so contrary to the Gospel of love that Jesus embodied. I think I would wonder if he ever had his son’s picture on the refrigerator door.
I do not remember if my picture was ever on the refrigerator door. I don’t think that was a thing in the 50s and 60s. But I did have a place of honor on the side of the barn. It was around 1967, when I was a sophomore in high school, that dad put up a sign that read, “L. SUMWALT & SONS.” There it was, every day when I came around the corner on the way home from school, the assurance that I was valued and loved beyond measure. And I will always believe that dad would never have taken it down no matter what.
My sister, Ruth, has another view of the sign and rightly so, but that is another story.
The sign is now prominently displayed in our son Orrin’s garage, where he is keeping it for his son, L. Sumwalt, who is named for my dad, his great-grandfather.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives,” johnsumwalt@gmail.com, 414-339-0676.