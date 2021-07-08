SUMWALT COLUMN: You are the spitting image of your daddy

“Stan is asking you to risk your eternal soul. What I am asking is that you let go of this one part of your life for the sake of your soul. I admit, Stan may be right. But there is no way for you or him to be sure of that. The point is, Son, if he is wrong, you will face a never-ending Hell. If I am right, though, you will go to Heaven and be paid back a million times over for everything you gave up here. If I am wrong, the same thing will happen; you will go to heaven and be rewarded and paid back for any ‘unnecessary’ losses you may have incurred in the diligent care of your soul. What I am begging you to understand is this: the most you will risk with the path I’m calling you to is that you will have unnecessarily forfeited romantic, marital love for a few decades here, a love that is not always fulfilling anyway. And like I said, you won’t have lost anything here for Christ’s sake that God will not repay you for multifold in the life to come. With this path, you have Heaven at the end either way. The other road is eternally too great a risk.”