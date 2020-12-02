SUMWALT: COVID-19 and the Greatest Generation

Two friends, from what Tom Brokaw called “The Greatest Generation,” tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

They live in nursing homes in Wauwatosa, where Jo and I used to live, and in Richland Center where we live now. One was a favorite Sunday School teacher at the Loyd church, where my early faith was nurtured.

As I have been praying for them, I have wondered how many more from that World War II generation are in danger from, or have died from COVID. A nurse we know in the Milwaukee area wrote this week: “I know of 3 local nursing homes (1 of which I work in, 1 of which my husband works in, & 1 which my friend works in). One of them has 35 residents positive with COVID-19. Another SNF has 52 out of 92 residents positive for COVID-19. And one of them has 90% of the residents positive for COVID!”

And I have wondered if this generation, which is suffering the consequences of so much COVID denial today, would have done better than us in their prime. What could they teach us about coping with food lines, unemployment, the loss of businesses and homes, and rationing.