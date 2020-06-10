SUMWALT: Dream for a divided nation

The story has an almost unbelievable conclusion. Peter and his entourage of circumcised witnesses go into the Gentile house. Their host, Cornelius, a high ranking Roman soldier, tells about the angel who told him to invite Peter to his house and that he would bring a message through which he and his household would be saved. As this distinguished uncircumcised Gentile man talked, Pete and the six circumcised guys with him saw the Holy Spirit come upon him in the same way it had come upon them at Pentecost. Peter looked into the eyes of his brothers and sisters in Christ who had been criticizing him as he came to the end of his explanation and said: “...I remembered the word of the Lord, how he had said, ‘John Baptized with water, but you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit. If then God gave them the same gift that he gave us when we believed in the Lord Jesus Christ, who was I that I could hinder God?”