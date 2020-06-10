SUMWALT: Dream for a divided nation

Have you ever been called on the carpet? Let’s say, you are on the job and you find yourself in a situation where you have to make a decision about serving the best interests of your customer, which will mean breaking a company rule, or keeping the rule and leaving your customer out in the cold. You opt to meet the needs of your customer and break the rule. When your boss finds out she calls you into her office and says, “You crossed the line! What were you thinking? As Ricky used to say to Lucy, “You got some splaining to do.”
This is the kind of dilemma the apostle Peter faced in Jerusalem after one of his road trips. The word had gotten around that he had been consorting with Gentiles (ie. people who were not Jews). Remember what a big deal it was when Jesus had a drink with a Samaritan woman. This was not done.
Jews had no dealings with Samaritans or anyone else who was not a Jew. They didn’t talk to them. They didn’t go into their homes. They didn’t eat with them. To do so they believed would have made them unclean. This was a very strong taboo comparable to the way many white folks in the US felt about black folks before the civil rights movement. I am old enough to remember the days when there were separate drinking fountains for whites and blacks in some parts of our country, when blacks sat in the balconies in theaters, and in the back of the buses, and couldn’t eat in the same restaurants.
If you had been at Milwaukee County Stadium in September of 1957 when Hank Aaron hit that walk-off two-run homer against St. Louis Cardinal pitcher Billy Muffet to clinch the Braves’ first pennant in Milwaukee you would have seen Hank’s teammates carry him off the field. If that game had been played in St. Louis Hank could not have stayed in the same hotel that night as his white teammates. We were a nation divided over race.
This was the kind of tension that was in the air in Jerusalem when “the apostles and the brothers,” as it is written in Acts, called Peter to account: “You went into the house of uncircumcised men and ate with them.” “Yes I did,” Pete said, “but let me explain.”
Here is where you may not want to do what Peter does when you find yourself in this kind of situation with your boss. Pete tells them about his vision of a large sheet and several kinds of animals, reptiles and birds that Jews were not allowed to eat—and the voice from Heaven telling him to go ahead and eat.
How far do you think you would get with your boss if you told a story like this? “You heard a voice from Heaven? Yeah, right? Do you have any sick leave left?”
Then Pete tells about the three men who came to the house to take him to Caesarea, and how the Spirit told him “to have no hesitation about going with them.” (The ancient city of Joppa, one of the oldest ports in the world, is surrounded by modern Tel Aviv today. It is about 30 miles south of Caesarea which is in Northern Israel. It was the headquarters of Roman governors like Pontius Pilate and had a population, half Jewish and half Gentile, frequently at odds.) Now comes the part that you must remember if you ever feel called to cross the line. Pete tells the faithful in Jerusalem, “But it was alright to go into the home of a Gentile and to eat with him, I took six brothers with me.” Always take witnesses!
The story has an almost unbelievable conclusion. Peter and his entourage of circumcised witnesses go into the Gentile house. Their host, Cornelius, a high ranking Roman soldier, tells about the angel who told him to invite Peter to his house and that he would bring a message through which he and his household would be saved. As this distinguished uncircumcised Gentile man talked, Pete and the six circumcised guys with him saw the Holy Spirit come upon him in the same way it had come upon them at Pentecost. Peter looked into the eyes of his brothers and sisters in Christ who had been criticizing him as he came to the end of his explanation and said: “...I remembered the word of the Lord, how he had said, ‘John Baptized with water, but you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit. If then God gave them the same gift that he gave us when we believed in the Lord Jesus Christ, who was I that I could hinder God?”
And then miracle of miracles, when the followers of Jesus who had been angry at Peter “heard this, they were silenced. And they praised God, saying, ‘Then God has given to the Gentiles the repentance that leads to life.’ “
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the painful differences we have in our nation could be resolved like this?
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Contact him: johnsumwalt@gmail.com.
