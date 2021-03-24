SUMWALT: Easter: Another dimension of reality

When Jesus appeared to Mary at the tomb, her whole world was shaken and it has been shaking for all of us ever since. It was like one of those dreams where something startling occurs and you wake up shaking. In one shocking moment of recognition Mary knew Jesus was alive. It would take years for her, and the church, to assimilate this new reality. In fact, Christians are still debating what it all means. Was Jesus' corpse resuscitated?
The disciples were terrified when Jesus suddenly appeared among them, seemingly out of nowhere. Jesus reassured them, saying, "Look at my hands and feet; see that it is I myself. Touch me and see; for a ghost does not have flesh and bones as you see that I have." He asked them for something to eat. Yet they testified that he passed through walls. Was Jesus somehow able to rearrange the molecules of his resurrected body?
The doubtful Corinthian Christians asked, "How are the dead raised? With what kind of body do they come?" Paul wrote: "There are both heavenly bodies and earthly bodies, but the glory of the heavenly is one thing and the glory of the earthly is another." What exactly does that mean? If it happened then, why doesn't it happen now? It does. Many have reported meeting Jesus in his heavenly body.
Donald Prom, Wisconsin's longest surviving heart transplant recipient, until his death at the age of 70 in December 2000, described a healing vision that occurred after a failed heart bypass operation. His doctors told him he would die within a year, but something kept him alive. His wife Marie, mother of the couples nine children, said, "He told me that he had an out of body experience...he went through a tunnel of light and saw Christ and Christ said, 'You must go back to your family.'” “Thanks to a heart transplant seven years later, Prom stayed alive almost two more decades...and lived to see 23 more grandchildren."
The resurrection of Jesus changed everything. It is a paradigm shift, a new way of understanding the world. Suddenly there is another dimension of reality to consider. I can't explain it. Nobody can really. Something happened all those years ago that changed the disciples forever -- and is still changing us today.
My late father came to me in a dream one night, one of those dreams that is more real than real. He appeared as his younger self, like I knew him when he was in his late thirties, only better than he had ever looked in life. He was glowing. It felt so good to see him, to be with him again. He didn't say anything. I just looked at him and he looked at me. I can still feel him with me.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives." Email: johnsumwalt@gmail.com.