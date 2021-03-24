SUMWALT: Easter: Another dimension of reality

When Jesus appeared to Mary at the tomb, her whole world was shaken and it has been shaking for all of us ever since. It was like one of those dreams where something startling occurs and you wake up shaking. In one shocking moment of recognition Mary knew Jesus was alive. It would take years for her, and the church, to assimilate this new reality. In fact, Christians are still debating what it all means. Was Jesus' corpse resuscitated?

The disciples were terrified when Jesus suddenly appeared among them, seemingly out of nowhere. Jesus reassured them, saying, "Look at my hands and feet; see that it is I myself. Touch me and see; for a ghost does not have flesh and bones as you see that I have." He asked them for something to eat. Yet they testified that he passed through walls. Was Jesus somehow able to rearrange the molecules of his resurrected body?

The doubtful Corinthian Christians asked, "How are the dead raised? With what kind of body do they come?" Paul wrote: "There are both heavenly bodies and earthly bodies, but the glory of the heavenly is one thing and the glory of the earthly is another." What exactly does that mean? If it happened then, why doesn't it happen now? It does. Many have reported meeting Jesus in his heavenly body.