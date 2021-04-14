SUMWALT: Going to town

It only became clear later, after one of those scintillating, mind-bending conversations in which the crucified one laid it all out: how the scriptures had been fulfilled, how the one they despaired of being a failure was in fact the long awaited Messiah. But it was not until they persuaded him to sit at table with them, and they watched as he broke the bread, that their eyes were opened, that they saw that it was Jesus himself. And then they really went to town, running all the way back to Jerusalem to tell the others that it was all true, what the women who spoke to the angels at the empty tomb had told them.

Maybe my eyes were opened like that one of those times when I saw the elegant way that Grandma poured the Ovaltine. I had no words for it at the time. I was not to learn until many years later, when my Canadian cousin, Dale Caragata, published a family history, that little old Leona Long of Richland County, Wisconsin was the great-granddaughter of Mary Long, the Lady of Longfield Manor in Tipperary. And it was not until my own son traveled there and came running home to tell us that it was all true, that he had seen it with his own eyes, that it all became clear.