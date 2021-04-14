SUMWALT: Going to town

"And then, two of them, on that very day, were going to a little town named Emmaus, which was about seven miles from Jerusalem." Lk 24:13
"Going to town" is an idiomatic expression for doing something with lots of enthusiasm or energy, as when your favorite two-year-old goes to town on an ice cream cone, and then your favorite chocolate lab goes to town licking up the drippings on face and floor. It is a 19 century Americanism which probably alluded to “the special treat of a trip to town for rural folks.”
You might hear a variation at a wrestling match like when my old Ithaca teammate, big Wayne Newton, got taken down and put on his back in the first period against a Weston foe. And then, as they say, “went to town on him” and pinned him in 20 seconds.
“Going to town” is also country speak for what you do when you need something you cannot grow on the farm. My farmer dad would come in from the hayfield looking grim and announce, “Mower broke again. I’m gonna have to go to town and get a part.” And then he would sigh as he changed from his everyday blue denim barn overalls into his going to town good striped pair.
In my farm days, in the 1950s and 60s, we went to town every Friday for grocery shopping at Piggly Wiggly and other necessities that could only be found at Coast to Coast, Penney's or Bob Flemming's Shoe Store. Sometimes there was a stop at the Edward's Clinic to see young Doctor Dick about an ear ache or sore throat. When Dad would let me, I would break off and head over to the old Carnegie Library to check out an arm load of science fiction books. I couldn't wait to get home to go to town on the likes of Arthur C. Clarke's "Childhood's End" and Kurt Vonnegut's "Slaughter House Five."
My favorite part of going to town was lunch at Grandma Long's, at her apartment in Chester Wheeler's house at 491 S. Main St. across from the old Krouskop Lumber Yard. Grandma had a TV so we would watch “As The World Turns,” “The Jimmy Dean Show,” and Art Linkletter’s “House Party,” while she fixed hamburgers, (with real store bought ketchup), mashed potatoes with butter, Bird's Eye peas fresh from the freezer, cottage cheese, sweet pickles, and hot Ovaltine in thick white cups like they used to have at Louie SaLoutos’s Grill. It was the same almost every time. That round oak table covered with white linen, presided over by that little grand dame, whose lineage ran back to the manor house in County Tipperary, Ireland, was as holy an altar as any I have ever prayed over in church.
I did not apprehend what glory was set before me then. Like the two who were going to the little town of Emmaus, after watching their beloved teacher die on a cross in Jerusalem, my eyes were slow to see. Cleopas, Luke writes in his Gospel, and the other one who he did not name, were walking, heads down, discussing the death of the one they thought was to be the great deliverer of Israel, all their hopes dashed now, wondering how they could have been so wrong.
Like the QAnon believers who were certain right up until the moment of Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 that their candidate would still miraculously resume his presidency, and the followers of Hillary Clinton who were stunned at her unexpected loss to Donald Trump in 2016, they were devastated, in shock, trying to sort it all out, when Jesus himself came up and walked along with them. How could they not have recognized him? But they didn’t.
It only became clear later, after one of those scintillating, mind-bending conversations in which the crucified one laid it all out: how the scriptures had been fulfilled, how the one they despaired of being a failure was in fact the long awaited Messiah. But it was not until they persuaded him to sit at table with them, and they watched as he broke the bread, that their eyes were opened, that they saw that it was Jesus himself. And then they really went to town, running all the way back to Jerusalem to tell the others that it was all true, what the women who spoke to the angels at the empty tomb had told them.
Maybe my eyes were opened like that one of those times when I saw the elegant way that Grandma poured the Ovaltine. I had no words for it at the time. I was not to learn until many years later, when my Canadian cousin, Dale Caragata, published a family history, that little old Leona Long of Richland County, Wisconsin was the great-granddaughter of Mary Long, the Lady of Longfield Manor in Tipperary. And it was not until my own son traveled there and came running home to tell us that it was all true, that he had seen it with his own eyes, that it all became clear.
I could see Lady Mary pouring tea in the Longfield great room and I knew in my heart that I belonged to a family of noble birth, that what’s more, this is true of every human family: that Jesus confirmed this when he broke the bread for us, and as the Apostle Paul explained to the Romans; we are all children of God and all “fellow heirs with Christ.” We are all going to town.
The country poet and singer, John Prine, who died from COVID-19 last year, wrote in his valedictory song:
“When I get to heaven
I'm gonna shake God's hand
Thank Him for more blessings than one man can stand
Then I'm gonna get a guitar and start a rock-n-roll band…
I'm gonna kiss that pretty girl on the tilt-a-whirl
'Cause this old man is goin' to town”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email: johnsumwalt@gmail.com.