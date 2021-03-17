SUMWALT: Good Friday is cancel culture

“You have heard that it was said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ But I say to you, Do not resist an evildoer. But if anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other also….” Mat. 5:38 and 39
Cancel culture may have started with Jesus. His startling admonition, “You have heard that it was said…But I say to you...” has ricocheted through the ages challenging cultural norms in every generation. Jesus asserts a counter intuitive and radical new way of being that even those of us who consider ourselves faithful followers are reluctant to accept. He says, “If any want to become my followers, let them deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me. For those who want to save their life will lose it, and those who lose their life for my sake will save it.” This is the Good Friday way.
Good Friday cancels all that came before and Easter seals it forever, but that is another story. This way of life is still considered untenable, especially among those who are most successful in modern culture.
Ted Turner, founder of CNN and TBS, and former owner of the Atlanta Braves, was quoted as saying that “Christianity is a religion for losers.” When criticized for his comments, Turner apologized for the wording, but explained, "Christianity is the religion of the down-and-out, because Christianity says give everything to the poor, follow Christ, and wear sackcloth and ashes." Ted did give a billion dollars to the United Nations, but for the most part he still doesn't get it, and he's not alone.
How many people do you know who would view what we Christians do on Good Friday as a loser kind of thing to do? We could just go to Culvers for one of their great turtle sundaes. Instead, we pause to remember one who, while suffering in the hot sun, said, "I thirst." For him there was a sponge soaked in sour wine (vinegar), served up on a stick. This is a long way from a shake and a butter burger.
We follow one who died on a cross -- the equivalent of the electric chair, the gas chamber, the firing squad, or the hangman's noose. The Apostle Paul says, "For the message about the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to those who are being saved it is the power of God."
We follow one who said, "Blessed are the peace makers, for they will be called children of God." This is foolishness to the world. Those who make peace without arms or violence are viewed as losers in popular culture.
A Disney movie tells the unforgettable story of Ruby Bridges, a seven-year-old African-American girl who was scheduled to attend a school in New Orleans. It was in the days of legal segregation, and she was escorted to school by federal marshals. She had to walk past lines of screaming adults whose eyes were filled with hate and ugliness of character. Before going into the building, Ruby turned and prayed for those who were harassing and taunting her. When she later told her story to a reporter, he shook his head and said, "You were praying for the people who were screaming at you?" She said, "Yes, my mama taught me that when people speak mean of you, pray for them just like Jesus prayed for the people who spoke mean of him." What utter foolishness!
A teacher gives a kidney for one of her students. Every one marvels that anyone would do such a thing. Foolishness.
Author, Tilda Norberg, tells how on 9/11, when the towers were falling in New York City, an Islamic Arab from Palestine was running for his life in the surging crowd when he stumbled and fell. Paralyzed with fear and unable to get up, he was trampled within seconds by hundreds of feet rushing past him. Then the man felt an arm on his shoulder and a voice speaking to him. "Get up, brother! We have to get out of here." Unable to stand because of his injuries, he felt himself being picked up. Again he heard the voice: "Brother, we have to get out of here." Half-dragged, half-carried down many stories, the man finally emerged from the building leaning heavily on his rescuer. As the injured Palestinian turned to thank the person who had carried him to safety, his eyes widened, for the person who had called him "brother," the man who had saved his life, was a Hasidic Jew. He had risked his life for an enemy. Who would do such a foolish thing?
Jesus, while hanging on the cross, looked out on those who had hung him there, the many who were responsible for his hanging there, and said, "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do."
What a loser! Who would follow a loser like that?
I would.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email: johnsumwalt@gmail.com.