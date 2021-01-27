SUMWALT: Hank Aaron, a spiritual giant

Over the next two weeks, as the troops kept the peace in Arkansas, Henry Aaron hit three home runs and a triple for a total of seven runs to lead the Milwaukee Braves in beating the Yankees in a hard-fought seven game series. The cows got less attention than the radio during those tense days.

Not a lot had changed in America 17 years later as Hank came closer and closer to hitting that 715th home run as a member of the now Atlanta Braves. Hate mail, some with death threats, started pouring into Atlanta because a black man was about to break Babe Ruth's record. Aaron was jeered and spat upon in some stadiums. One reporter asked him how he could remain so calm in the midst of these threats on his life. Hank said, "When I was in the ball park, I felt there was nothing that could bother me. I felt safe. I felt like I was surrounded by angels and I had God's hand on my shoulder. I didn't feel like anything could bother me.

After breaking the record on April 8, 1974, Hank and his wife, Billye, had a little party for a small group of family and friends. In his 1991 autobiography, “I Had A Hammer,” he described his feelings of deep thankfulness and an encounter with the holy: