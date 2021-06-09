SUMWALT: Have you been touched by angels?

Then, in the peripheral vision of his left eye, there was another swirling spirit, cavorting in the same way.

The man watched, comforted by their presence, assured in a way surpassing knowledge that he was not alone, never had been alone, and would never be alone --- and wondering if these visitors were angels, the messengers of God often told by people of old.

Yes, this is what I saw the night of July 1, 2009.

Andrea Woodard, a member of First United Methodist Church in Waukesha, tells about seeing two angels when she was a student at UW-Whitewater:

“I have always believed in Angels, ever since I can remember. I thought of angels, as many do, with glowing halos over their heads, white gowns, and clear-as-crystal wings.

That image changed last year. It was my sophomore year in college at UW-Whitewater. I was attending my weekly Campus Crusade for Christ worship meeting. It was exactly one week after Sept. 11, 2001 and my spirit was kind of down. At our meeting, we always close with some songs. I normally sing, but I just didn't feel in the mood, and it was a song I didn't know well. As I was looking around at everyone else praising through song, my attention was drawn up to the ceiling. I'm not exactly sure why I looked up, but I'm glad I did.