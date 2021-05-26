SUMWALT: Healing our war wounds on Memorial Day

Tim O’Brien, author of the award winning 2009 book, “The Things They Carried,” a work of fiction about his experiences in the Viet Nam War, believes that healing from the pain of war comes only from the telling and retelling of what happened. O’Brien believes “stories can save us.” But he adds, “A true war story is never moral. It does not instruct, nor encourage virtue, nor suggest models of proper human behavior, nor restrain men from doing the things men have always done. If a story seems moral, do not believe it. If at the end of a war story you feel uplifted, or if you feel that some small bit of rectitude has been salvaged from the larger waste, then you have been made the victim of a very old and terrible lie. There is no rectitude whatsoever. There is no virtue. As a first rule of thumb, therefore, you can tell a true war story by its absolute and uncompromising allegiance to obscenity and evil.”