SUMWALT: Healing the nation is possible

“For it is the God who said, ‘Let light shine out of darkness,’ who has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.” 2 Cor. 4:6

No matter which side of the great red state/blue state divide that we find ourselves in these dark days of political upheaval, we can perhaps agree that what is needed is divine light. The Apostle Paul points to Christ as the light that shines out of the darkness.

There is indeed darkness (evil) among us. Again, on that all sides can agree. What we cannot agree upon is the source of the darkness. Some shout the name of one leader. Some shout the other.

The events at the Capitol in Washington, and all the discord around the election leading up to it, have taken a toll on our community life. Tempers flare among family members and friends. Harsh words are spoken. Accusations are made. We disagree bitterly over the interpretation of the scenes unfolding on our TV screens. Will the republic survive? Can we avoid more bloody violence?

We have been here before.