SUMWALT: Hope for our gay and trans children

Something remarkable happened in my little corner of the world in Richland County. Our County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution celebrating LGBT Pride Month. It was not unanimous. There was respectful debate and a significant minority voted no. But even if the resolution had not passed, the mere fact that there was a public discussion would have been a victory.

There could have been no such discussion and certainly no resolution when I was in high school 53 years ago and my best friend was gay. Nor could it have happened a few years later when I was a student at Richland Campus and knew several gay students from Richland Center. Gay and trans people have always been a part of our families and communities and until recent years have not been free to be open about their sexual identity. This is an historic moment.

Supervisor Shaun Murphy-Lopez, who sponsored the resolution, commented after the meeting, “I was so impressed with Shawna Smith Kratochwill, the mother of an 18-year-old, who came to the meeting and gave tearful testimony about her daughter who was bullied after coming out in our community. The same was true for fellow County Board Supervisor Donald Seep from Cazenovia, who told a powerful story about his great-uncle who was forced to leave Richland County in the 1930s after it was discovered he was gay.”