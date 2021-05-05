SUMWALT: I could have been an anti-vaxxer

MG Sutker, a clergy colleague in Pennsylvania, writes, “So, now that the phrase “Avoid it like the plague” no longer has any meaning, what will replace it? I’m thinking “Deny it like the plague” will be an idiom for describing those who disbelieve science or value their political ideology above all else, including scientific data, facts, and what they see with their own eyes and hear with their own ears.”
Misinformation and lies about the COVID-19 vaccines abound on cable news, social media and in newspapers. Anti-vaxxers have been raising alarms about the dangers of vaccines for years. Their voices have become more shrill in recent months.
What is most disconcerting is that many of those spreading misinformation are church leaders. One clergy person in Wisconsin recently passed on the blatantly untrue assertion that you can experience side-effects just from being around someone who has received one of the COVID vaccines. “False claims that the coronavirus vaccines can be passed – or ‘shed’ – from an immunized person to an unvaccinated woman and then somehow affect the woman’s reproductive system are whipping around social media. Top medical experts agree that it is impossible for a person to transmit the vaccines to people they happen to be near and for a woman to experience miscarriage, menstrual cycle changes, and other reproductive problems by being around a vaccinated person.”
“This is a conspiracy that has been created to weaken trust in a series of vaccines that have been demonstrated in clinical trials to be safe and effective,” said Dr. Christopher Zahn, Vice-President for Practice Activities at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Calling the vaccines “our single best tool for confronting a global pandemic that has taken almost 600,000 lives in this country alone,” Zahn added that “such conspiracies and false narratives are dangerous and have nothing to do with science.”
Bruce Epperly, another colleague, writes that the fact that some Christian leaders “…are the most anti-vaccine says something about the quality of their religious faith. Their adherence to the big lies about vaccines… makes them virtually irrelevant to thinking persons. If they believe falsehoods like this, can anyone believe their faith statements or sermons? Commitment to falsehood one place undermines the credibility of their message.”
Conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine cults are not new to this pandemic, or even to this century. “Two of the United Kingdom’s most prominent anti-vaccine organizations were launched in the last half of the 19th century in response to new laws requiring children be inoculated against small pox,” according to Dr. Vincent Iannelli, a pediatrician who has written extensively about the topic. “Then as now, the anti-vaccine movement was often led by promoters of alternative medicine who claim vaccines don’t work, make you sick and contain poisonous chemicals than can cause cancer or birth defects. Other adherents simply seem to perceive mandatory vaccinations as an unjustified violation of their personal liberty.”
I am fully vaccinated, and not just for COVID-19. I have been jabbed, as the Brits say, with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. But like most baby boomers of my generation I have, over the years, also been vaccinated for small pox, polio, tetanus, influenza, rubella, measles, whooping cough, and diphtheria, all diseases that have been controlled because of vaccines. I remember standing in line at the Richland Center High School Gymnasium along with hundreds of other grade school kids to get the oral polio vaccine in the early 1960s. That was a big deal then. We all knew someone who had been crippled by polio.
Still, I must confess that I thought long and hard about whether to risk getting a COVID vaccine because I have a compromised immune system from Lyme Disease. And I had a disappointing experience with the shingles vaccine several years ago. Two months after taking it I came down with shingles. It was a mild case. I did not have the excruciating pain that many report, but it left me weakened for months and I think more vulnerable to Lyme when I was bitten by a tick. Did the vaccine bring on or cause the shingles? I don’t know. Are my conclusions about what happened completely wrong? Possibly.
Full disclosure. Three days after the second Pfizer shot I had a reaction that landed me in the emergency room. The scary symptoms went away after a few hours and none of the tests administered by our crack Richland Hospital ER team revealed anything of concern. I have had two more similar episodes since with lesser symptoms, but no more trips to the ER.
Would I do it again? Yes, with no hesitation. I decided that there was a much greater risk of dying or being disabled from COVID than of dying or being disabled by a vaccine. And, after being locked down for a year with only Zoom looks at our four grandchildren, I was willing to take a calculated, reasonable risk. After just two visits our two-year-old grandson comes running to greet me now with open arms yelling Bapa! It doesn’t get any better. Yes, I would do it again.
I also decided that I have a moral obligation to the rest of the community to do whatever I can to stop this deadly disease. How would I ever forgive myself if I passed the virus on to a loved one or a neighbor and it caused their death? So I decided to put aside my personal fear and trust the science.
Jesus said, "...you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” (Jn 8:32)
Don't listen to the purveyors of misinformation, even if they are standing in a pulpit holding a Bible. Trust God and study the facts.
A top ICU doctor in Tampa Bay, in the state of Florida where 50 to 70 people are dying every day from COVID-19, said, "People who are vaccinated don't die." He added, "You can't imagine what it's like to see a 35-year-old person or a 24-year-old mother gasping for their last breath.”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives,” email johnsumwalt@gmail.com.