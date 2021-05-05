SUMWALT: I could have been an anti-vaxxer

I am fully vaccinated, and not just for COVID-19. I have been jabbed, as the Brits say, with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. But like most baby boomers of my generation I have, over the years, also been vaccinated for small pox, polio, tetanus, influenza, rubella, measles, whooping cough, and diphtheria, all diseases that have been controlled because of vaccines. I remember standing in line at the Richland Center High School Gymnasium along with hundreds of other grade school kids to get the oral polio vaccine in the early 1960s. That was a big deal then. We all knew someone who had been crippled by polio.

Still, I must confess that I thought long and hard about whether to risk getting a COVID vaccine because I have a compromised immune system from Lyme Disease. And I had a disappointing experience with the shingles vaccine several years ago. Two months after taking it I came down with shingles. It was a mild case. I did not have the excruciating pain that many report, but it left me weakened for months and I think more vulnerable to Lyme when I was bitten by a tick. Did the vaccine bring on or cause the shingles? I don’t know. Are my conclusions about what happened completely wrong? Possibly.