SUMWALT: 'I have seen God' (a parable)

It had been an unusual Sunday School class, the most unusual class Kathleen could remember, and she was troubled as she thought about what she had said and done. It had all started with a discussion about God. One of the children had asked what God looked like. Kathleen had begun to tell her that no one had ever seen God, and that God is spirit, when Billy Winston broke in saying, “I have seen God. I can tell you exactly what God looks like.”
Kathleen had responded sharply. “This is no time for telling stories, Billy Winston. You shouldn’t say such things.”
Billy had been quiet after that, and a pall fell over the whole class. There was no more discussion about what God looked like. Kathleen felt immediately that she had said the wrong thing. But try as she might she could not undo what had been done. The class ended on this sour note. And it bothered Kathleen so much that she couldn’t concentrate at all during worship and when people spoke to her after the service, she responded as if in a daze. She wondered what she could do to make amends to Billy and the rest of the class.
Kathleen saw Billy and his parents standing over by the water fountain and went over to talk to them. She began by apologizing to Billy. “I had no right to say what I did when you said you had seen God. It was very insensitive of me, and I want you to know how sorry I am. Now, if it is alright with your parents I would like to hear you tell about how you saw God.”
Billy looked at his Mom and Dad, and they nodded for him to go ahead.
"It happened last year when I was very sick,” Billy began. “I thought I was going to die, and I think I almost did. It was all kind of strange, almost like a dream, but I know it was real. I was climbing up a stairway into a long, deep tunnel. When I looked down I saw Mom and Dad and the nurse standing over me by the bed. When I looked up I saw a bright light at the end of the tunnel. I was pulled toward the light and then I felt myself floating around in it. It was the most beautiful thing I have ever seen. It made me feel warm and safe all over, like when we cuddle at night before I go to bed. Then I heard a voice telling me to go back, that Mom and Dad needed me. I didn’t want to leave, but God said (I know it was God) that I had a long life to live and that I would never be alone. So here I am. I felt a lot better after that. Do you remember, Mom? That’s when I woke up and you told me how glad you were that I was back.”
“Yes,” Billy’s Mom said, “I remember. You had been unconscious for several hours, and we had been afraid that you were going to die.”
“But why didn’t you tell us what happened?” Billy’s Dad asked.
“I don’t know,” Billy said. “I guess I didn’t think anyone would believe me.”
“I believe you,” Kathleen said. “And I’m glad you told us about it. How wonderful it must have been to be so close to God. If you are willing, and your Mom and Dad agree, I would like to have you tell all the children and their parents about it next Sunday.”
Everyone agreed, and that afternoon Kathleen got on the phone and invited all the children and their parents to a most unusual Sunday School class.
Editor's note: This is a fictional account of a child’s near-death experience. For more information about such real life experiences, read “Closer to the Light” by Dr. Melvin Morse and Paul Perry.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives." Email: johnsumwalt@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!