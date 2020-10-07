SUMWALT: 'I have seen God' (a parable)

"It happened last year when I was very sick,” Billy began. “I thought I was going to die, and I think I almost did. It was all kind of strange, almost like a dream, but I know it was real. I was climbing up a stairway into a long, deep tunnel. When I looked down I saw Mom and Dad and the nurse standing over me by the bed. When I looked up I saw a bright light at the end of the tunnel. I was pulled toward the light and then I felt myself floating around in it. It was the most beautiful thing I have ever seen. It made me feel warm and safe all over, like when we cuddle at night before I go to bed. Then I heard a voice telling me to go back, that Mom and Dad needed me. I didn’t want to leave, but God said (I know it was God) that I had a long life to live and that I would never be alone. So here I am. I felt a lot better after that. Do you remember, Mom? That’s when I woke up and you told me how glad you were that I was back.”