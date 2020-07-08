SUMWALT: I surrender all

I grew up singing Gospel Hymns at our little church in Loyd, the village just down the road from our family farm. The tunes and words of many of those old favorites were imprinted on my soul from an early age. And though my understanding of God and Jesus has found expression in broader ways over the years, I still find myself singing ‘Tell Me the Stories of Jesus,” “Blessed Assurance,” “Love Lifted Me,” and a particular favorite, “I Surrender All”.

Recently, as I have struggled to overcome Chronic Lyme Disease, the surrender hymn came into my mind in a powerful way. What I thought was outdated theology may hold the key to the spiritual transformation I have come to believe is necessary in any healing process.

Caroline Myss, author of “Defy Gravity: Healing Beyond the Bounds of Reason,” noticed that the people who were being healed in her seminars all had one thing in common, total surrender to God: “...healing is the result of a mystical act of surrender...” Myss writes, “The people I know who have experienced healings told me that they were able to detach from their pre-existing images of God. Indeed they managed to detach from everything—their wounds, their need to be right, their need to win, their need to know why things happened as they did in their lives. In doing so, they discovered that all they really surrendered was their fear, their darkness—-and much to their great awe, their disease.”