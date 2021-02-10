SUMWALT: Loving our transgender children

I asked a friend, who I confirmed many years ago in another church I served, what it was like when her now declared daughter told her about her identity when she was in her late twenties. She wrote:

“I was surprised. Really I had no clue that this was happening. I knew that she was moody, depressed and withdrawn. That had been going on since high school. I told her I loved her and that would never change.

“I know I asked lots of questions. I don’t remember what, but I’m sure it was the ‘How did you know, when did you know?’, etc. Also what does this mean? It is a whole new set of words to learn. Looking back, I asked too many personal questions. But she was OK with that.

“My husband and I talked about what family, friends, and church members might say. We knew that we could potentially lose friends and family due to them not being supportive or accepting. We were OK with that. We knew that our child came first.

“I never told our pastor. I did tell the youth leader. I asked if he heard of materials for Christian parents of LGBTQ kids. I started searching for answers, any information. We later learned about the non-inclusive policy in our denomination. We knew that we could stay and fight or leave. We found a church and left. We felt we needed to walk away as we needed to be supported.