Sumwalt: Masking in the time of COVID-19 and the Spanish Flu of 1918

The next day it is another sunny, but cold, morning in Richland Center, the place of my birth in the hospital I see from my window every day, now a reminder of Steven Bartlett, my friend’s son, who died there from COVID-19 last week.

I step out the door to begin my walk and decide to go over to the cemetery. I see my friend Harry up the street, returning from his mailbox. Harry’s house is across from the home where two men are still installing energy efficient vinyl windows. I head up the hill past Dr. Moen’s empty dentist’s office and Stori Field. I walk regularly around the old track here in the summer time, when the ground is warm on my bare feet, a practice called earthing. I imagine being at one of the many football games and track meets that were held here before the new high school and athletic field were built. My Ithaca Bulldogs won a track championship here in 1969.

Halfway up the hill I come upon a work crew roofing a house. I count four of them up on the roof. No one is wearing a mask. I wonder if Steven might not have died if we had all been wearing masks a month ago.