Sumwalt: My brother beat me to heaven

My brother beat me to heaven. The call came Easter Sunday morning just as we were ending virtual worship. It hit me like a ton of bricks.
I heard anguish in our brother Bob’s voice and then the searing words, “Alan died this morning.”
It was too painful to comprehend and a week later I can still barely accept the idea.
Alan was 16 months younger than me, the constant companion of my childhood and youth. We were a tandem; Johnny and Alan did everything and went everywhere together. When we were 3 and 2, I remember our mother tucking us in one night, and telling her we were “crippling up,” our word for cuddling. We would sing duets at church in Loyd, Wisconsin. One year at the talent show it was announced, right after the Rev. Gutknecht played “Amazing Grace” on the saw, that Johnny and Alan Sumwalt would now sing “For God So Loved the World” – backward. We walked to the piano where Cleo Scott was poised to play, turned around with our backs to the audience, and sang.
We built forts in the woods and wove elaborate houses out of willows along the creek. We hunted mushrooms, swam and fished, often arguing over who was to blame for tangled lines. We bloodied each other with rocks and sticks. There were more than a few frantic trips to the Edwards Clinic. I don’t remember which one of us shot the other with the BB gun. But it happened. I think we tried to blame Bobby or Ruth Ann but Dad knew better. It was the beginning of gun control on the Sumwalt farm.
Mom always looked out for Alan to ensure that I, as the oldest, didn’t grab all the opportunities. When Bob Fleming announced on WRCO that the shoe store was going to give a shiny new bicycle to whomever could collect the most old shoes, Mom submitted an entry for Alan. We collected baskets and boxes and gunny sacks full of old shoes from relatives and neighbors. Alan didn’t win the bike but he received a pair of really nice cowboy boots for finishing in seventh place. I have always been jealous. He just wore them to irritate me.
We both got shiny new red-and-white bicycles the following year when Dad let us use our allowances to buy a sow from Everett Stoddard. He was the old farmer neighbor whom one of us always sat beside as a borrowed son at the father-and-son banquet. Dad arranged a date for Peggy with the resident boar and we made enough money off her feeder pigs to pay for bikes. Al Ulrich helped us pick out the bikes at the Coast to Coast Store. We were so proud. But we needed to hide them in the woodshed when Jim Sanner from the FHA came by to discuss the mortgage. Dad was afraid we would look too prosperous to get the additional loan he was after.
I taught Alan and our neighbor, Randy Moe, to wrestle in the haymow. Randy beat me in the wrestle-offs for the Ithaca varsity that fall. And Alan turned out to be a better wrestler than me, something I only admitted to him 30 years later. Our pictures appeared in 1969 on the front page of the Richland Observer along with the Dosch brothers from Richland Center, under the caption, “Brothers Win Regionals.” The following year Alan won the regional again in what I recall as one of the best championship matches I ever saw.
Those who knew Alan know he and I bore some resemblance to one another. People would ask if we were twins. He and Linda and Andrew would come to church when I was pastor at Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist. He would be in casual clothes in contrast to the coat and tie he wore in his day job as a therapist.
People would come up to him before I came in and say, “Aren’t you preaching today?”
I think he grew tired of that. But then the day he gave an especially touching eulogy at the funeral for his beloved father-in-law, Keith Nelson, in Rhinelander, a woman I didn’t know came up to me after, shook my hand and said, “You did a really good job.”
I said, “Thank you.”
I always assumed, without really thinking about it, that Alan and I would grow old together looking like our grizzled great-uncles, Verne and Bert Long, whom we resembled in build and stature. And I assumed, having always been the oldest and always thoroughly enjoying the eldest perks, that I would go first.
It’s difficult to go on without the last one left who knew me, and whom I have known, my whole life. Alan has always been there when I needed him. I just took that for granted. He drove the car for me June 11, 1971, the Sunday I started as a student pastor at The Parish of the Hills in Mineral Point. He talked me through my nerves. And more important he was just “with” me for one of the most important moments of my life, as he was when he and Bob stood up with me in 1975 when I married Jo in Viola.
Several days after my uncle the Rev. Don Sumwalt, who mentored me into pastoral ministry, died in 1985, I had a dream in which I heard the phone ring on my night stand. I picked it up and I heard that so-familiar voice say, “Hello John.” I woke up trembling like the disciples must have trembled when Jesus came to them in the Upper Room that terrible week after his death. The call was so real. A few years later, after my Uncle Lawrence died, I had the same dream, heard Uncle Lawrence say my name and woke with the same trembling.
I have been talking to Alan since he passed, wondering what he’s doing and asking if he has time to somehow let me know he’s all right. I’m waiting for the phone to ring.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com to reach him.
