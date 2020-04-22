Sumwalt: My brother beat me to heaven

Those who knew Alan know he and I bore some resemblance to one another. People would ask if we were twins. He and Linda and Andrew would come to church when I was pastor at Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist. He would be in casual clothes in contrast to the coat and tie he wore in his day job as a therapist.

People would come up to him before I came in and say, “Aren’t you preaching today?”

I think he grew tired of that. But then the day he gave an especially touching eulogy at the funeral for his beloved father-in-law, Keith Nelson, in Rhinelander, a woman I didn’t know came up to me after, shook my hand and said, “You did a really good job.”

I said, “Thank you.”

I always assumed, without really thinking about it, that Alan and I would grow old together looking like our grizzled great-uncles, Verne and Bert Long, whom we resembled in build and stature. And I assumed, having always been the oldest and always thoroughly enjoying the eldest perks, that I would go first.