SUMWALT: My encounter with a black panther

There are so many wonders to behold in God’s creation. One of these is something Jo and I saw in our backyard on our family farm at the corner of County D and State Highway 58 near Loyd in Richland County, Wisconsin 11 years ago. Yes, we saw a black panther.
When I tell people about it, to this day, they react as if I am describing Big Foot or the Loch Ness Monster. Department of Natural Resources folk are especially skeptical. They say, “you must have seen a bobcat or a cougar." It wasn’t so very long ago that they absolutely denied there were any cougars in Wisconsin. Trail cameras have since established what eye witnesses had been saying for years.
Have any black panthers been captured on trail cams? Have any black panthers been sighted in Wisconsin in recent years? Good questions.
When I told our late neighbor, Bill Fuller, about our black panther, he said he had seen one about the same time on their farm just over the hill on Rustic View Road. His son, Steve, told me this week that he and another family member got a good look at the same one up the hill by the rock quarry. He said it had also been sighted in Wheat Hollow, just south of Loyd.
Journalist Steven J. Stanek has collected eye witness accounts of numerous sightings of black panthers over the years around the Hillsboro area. His articles have appeared in the Hillsboro Sentry-Enterprise and Fate Magazine. He was also one of the primary sources for a 2019 film documentary, “Return to Wild Cat Mountain: Wisconsin’s Black Panther Nexus” directed by Linda S. Godfrey. A two minute trailer of the film, which includes interviews with several of the eye witnesses, can be found on YouTube.
“One summer morning in Elroy in 2010, near the Baraboo River, Helen McDonald saw an enormous black cat drinking from a pond in her yard as she watched from a window.” In May of 2017, near Wonewoc, Cody Revels and Katie Coleman, “experienced an extended encounter with a black panther near a fishing pond and captured it on cell phone video which they later posted online for a limited time on “The Messenger of Juneau County.”
Dean Henning, a farmer near Clinton in southern Wisconsin, wrote to me in 2015 about a large black cat he saw walking on the edge of one of his fields. He said, “When I first saw this large cat I stopped and studied the size by comparing it to the trees behind it and the distance from where I was standing. In my mind it was a large black panther. I quickly ran to my truck to get my binoculars, but by the time I returned, the large cat was no longer visible.”
My own sighting occurred on a bright fall morning as I was spraying for red bugs on Sept. 21, 2009. It was one of those singular, shining moments I will never forget. I had just completed the first pass around the south side of the house when my wife, Jo, called out from the deck, “Is that a cat out there by the brush pile? It looks too big to be a cat.”
I wiped my goggles and peered out through the chemical fog toward the brush pile that had been accumulating for decades out by the back fence. There was, indeed, a very large cat crouched near a woodchuck hole. I walked toward the brush pile to get a better look. Jo was right — this was one huge feline, about four feet long, maybe 60 pounds, at least six times the size of an ordinary house cat. He had little pointy ears, a coal-black coat that glistened in the morning sun, and a three foot long tail. Most striking were his menacing eyes.
I moved closer. The penetrating eyes that had been fixed on the hole were now lasered directly on me. The dark creature was perfectly still — waiting, watching, and warily eyeing me as I continued my approach, poised to spring at the slightest alarm. His eerie stillness was disturbing.
I came to an abrupt stop about 50 feet away when it suddenly occurred to me that this black panther could most likely outrun me. I kept looking into his eyes as I backed away. The still eyes stared back.
For more information about the documentary, “Return to Wildcat Mountain: Wisconsin’s Black Panther Nexus,” go to https://www.facebook.com/WhiteLhasa/
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives,” johnsuwalt@gmail.com.
