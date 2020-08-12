SUMWALT: My encounter with a black panther

“One summer morning in Elroy in 2010, near the Baraboo River, Helen McDonald saw an enormous black cat drinking from a pond in her yard as she watched from a window.” In May of 2017, near Wonewoc, Cody Revels and Katie Coleman, “experienced an extended encounter with a black panther near a fishing pond and captured it on cell phone video which they later posted online for a limited time on “The Messenger of Juneau County.”

Dean Henning, a farmer near Clinton in southern Wisconsin, wrote to me in 2015 about a large black cat he saw walking on the edge of one of his fields. He said, “When I first saw this large cat I stopped and studied the size by comparing it to the trees behind it and the distance from where I was standing. In my mind it was a large black panther. I quickly ran to my truck to get my binoculars, but by the time I returned, the large cat was no longer visible.”

My own sighting occurred on a bright fall morning as I was spraying for red bugs on Sept. 21, 2009. It was one of those singular, shining moments I will never forget. I had just completed the first pass around the south side of the house when my wife, Jo, called out from the deck, “Is that a cat out there by the brush pile? It looks too big to be a cat.”