SUMWALT: New Year's grace

A young woman drove a rented car slowly up a snow covered mountain road on a cold New Years Eve. She was going to see her father, whom she had not seen in 12 years. She was 16 when her father and mother divorced after his affair with a woman at work.

Neither she nor her mother had ever been able to forgive him. The affair had not lasted and her father had soon given up his corporate job in an eastern city and moved to Colorado: "to rest his weary soul in the solitude of the mountains" was what he had written in the first letter he sent after he left home.

He had taken a job with the national park service for the summer and hoped he might find something at a ski resort in the winter. That was all she knew about his life for all of those years.

Letters had come regularly from the same address in a town called Ward, and she had carefully saved each one, unopened, in a cookie tin on the back shelf of the large walk-in closet in the bedroom of her townhouse. She had done well for herself, ironically, in the same company that had once employed her father.

The last line of that one letter she had read flashed into her mind, as it had so many times before, as she saw the road sign for Ward with an arrow pointing to the right. "I hope you will be able to forgive me some day, Gracie. I love you."