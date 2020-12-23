SUMWALT: Old Farmer's Christmas Eve

Elizabeth never got used to the fact that he brought these smells with him when he came into the house, although after 60 years she had learned to accept it as one of the givens of farm life. She had been a city girl, if you can call a town of 1,600 a city, the daughter of the banker no less. Alfie always said she'd never done a lick of work in her life till she came to the farm. It wasn't true, of course, but Alfie liked to tease her about it just the same.

Elizabeth loved Alfie. "My dear old farmer," she used to say when she talked about him with her close friends. She would have been perfectly content out there on the farm if only if he would have gone to church with her occasionally. Once or twice a year would have been enough, but he would never go.

It wasn't that Alfie wasn't spiritual. Elizabeth knew that his communication with the Creator was continual. It was part of the rhythm of his life, not in any formal way, of course but she knew that God was always in his thoughts as he worked the land. He said so once, and she knew it was so because she could see it in his face as she watched him work. It was probably just that he didn't like crowds. Alfie didn't feel comfortable when there were a lot of people around, so he never went anywhere there was going to be a crowd. You could hardly get him to go to a farm auction.