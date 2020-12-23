SUMWALT: Old Farmer's Christmas Eve

In the little community of Willow Bluff in the hills of southwest Wisconsin, they tell this story about an old farmer by the name of Alfie Georgeson. I say old farmer because that's what everyone called him -- "OLD FARMER."
The nickname originated down at the filling station one day. It was what one might call a community christening. Some of the guys from the cheese factory were sitting around the cooler having a pop after work. Alfie walked in, looking like he always looked when he came into town. Junior Ridley took one look at him and said, "Alfie, you look like the original old farmer."
It was true. Alfie was never seen wearing anything but the uniform of his chosen profession, bib overalls. He had three pairs; one good striped pair, which he wore only when he went into town, and two faded blue pairs, which he wore for every day. One was for wearing while the other was in the wash. The rest of the uniform was standard issue at any farm supply store: blue cotton work shirt, triple hook work boots, and co-op hat. That was old farmer.
The name stuck. After a while people began to say it to his face. "Hey, old farmer, how you doing?"
Alfie loved the land. He owned 80 acres of bottom land, all tillable, which he farmed with a pair of Percheron horses. Alfie said they were the best work horses in the county, and there wasn't anyone around who would dispute it. Everybody else farmed with tractors. If they had work horses, they were only for show or maybe for pulling at the county fair.
Alfie's horses were for working. They had been pulling together for over 20 years. They were like old friends. It wasn't that he was against motor-propelled machinery; he just never saw the need for it. The farm was paid for, it provided him and Elizabeth with a modest but adequate living, and the horses were able to do all of the pulling work that needed to be done. The rest Alfie did by hand -- he preferred it that way.
Long days were a way of life on the farm. Alfie's alarm clock went off precisely at 4:30 every morning. He went straight to the barn, fed and watered the livestock, cleaned the stalls, harnessed the horses, spread the manure, fed the chickens, and gathered the eggs. He was usually back at the house for breakfast by 7 a.m, and off to the fields by 7:30.
Field work was done at the horses' pace. When they tired, Alfie rested with them under the maple tree by the spring until they were ready to pull again. The end of the day came when the horses had had enough. Alfie never pushed them beyond their endurance. There would always be another day. They were usually back in the barn by 5 p.m.
The unharnessing was Alfie's favorite part of the day. The ritual had an almost sacramental quality for him. The horses always appreciated the rubdown, something they communicated to him in subtle ways that only an old farmer would understand. This and the warm aromas that filled the stalls, a combination of lathered leather, fresh hay, oats in the manger, and the pungent odor of the remains in the gutter under each horse's tail, made him feel that all was right with the world. Fresh country air! City folks would turn up their noses but to an old farmer it was a sign of God's presence.
Elizabeth never got used to the fact that he brought these smells with him when he came into the house, although after 60 years she had learned to accept it as one of the givens of farm life. She had been a city girl, if you can call a town of 1,600 a city, the daughter of the banker no less. Alfie always said she'd never done a lick of work in her life till she came to the farm. It wasn't true, of course, but Alfie liked to tease her about it just the same.
Elizabeth loved Alfie. "My dear old farmer," she used to say when she talked about him with her close friends. She would have been perfectly content out there on the farm if only if he would have gone to church with her occasionally. Once or twice a year would have been enough, but he would never go.
It wasn't that Alfie wasn't spiritual. Elizabeth knew that his communication with the Creator was continual. It was part of the rhythm of his life, not in any formal way, of course but she knew that God was always in his thoughts as he worked the land. He said so once, and she knew it was so because she could see it in his face as she watched him work. It was probably just that he didn't like crowds. Alfie didn't feel comfortable when there were a lot of people around, so he never went anywhere there was going to be a crowd. You could hardly get him to go to a farm auction.
He could have liked to have gone for Elizabeth's sake; he had almost brought himself to do it on several occasions, but after all those years of not going it would have been an event. He didn't think he could take all the smiles and self-satisfied looks as people congratulated him and patted him on the back. He knew what they would be thinking: "It's good to see you in church, you old goat! It's about time. Where you been all of these years?" So, he could never bring himself to go, even for Elizabeth's sake.
There had been only one exception to this long-standing rule, and Elizabeth never forgot it. It happened on a Christmas Eve. Elizabeth sang in the choir, and when she looked out that particular night just as the service was about to begin, she couldn't believe her eyes. There was Alfie, sitting in the back row of their little church with the five Enderman kids. He had on his good striped overalls and he looked terribly uncomfortable, but there he was.
Elizabeth found out later why he was there. He told her the kids brought him, but it had been the other way around.
The Enderman family lived about a quarter of a mile up the road. They were only there for about a year. Their dad was a drinker and could never hold a job for long, so the family moved around from one rundown farmhouse to another. But while they were there, the kids came over regularly to see Alfie and Elizabeth. They would talk to Alfie while he worked in the barn, and sometimes he would give them a ride in the hay wagon. Then they would all go up to the house and Elizabeth would get out the milk and cookies.
That Christmas Eve, Elizabeth left early to rehearse with the choir before the service. When the kids came over, Alfie discovered that they knew very little about Christmas. They didn't have a Christmas tree; they didn't expect many presents, and they knew nothing about the birth of baby Jesus. It didn't seem right to Alfie that any child should grow up without hearing the Christmas story. So he hitched up the horses (Elizabeth had the car), threw some blankets and hay in the back of the hay wagon, packed the kids in, and brought them to church.
Elizabeth learned all of this the next day when they took a tree and the presents over to the kid’s house.
After that, Elizabeth picked up the Enderman kids and took them to church every Sunday. She even got their mom to go once in a while. But once had been enough for Alfie. He never went back.
On Sunday mornings while Elizabeth was in church, Alfie would curry the horses and catch up on little odd jobs around the barn. He spent most of his leisure time in the barn. That was just where he wanted to be. And that was where Elizabeth found him that Sunday morning after church. She went to the house first, as she always did, and she didn't go to look for him until long after lunch was ready and she realized he hadn't come in to wash up at the usual time. She found him propped up against a bale of hay. He looked like he always looked when he fell asleep in the easy chair after supper. The doctor told her later that Alfie's heart just gave out, and said he was surprised that Alfie was able to go on as long as he had.
The church was full on the day of Alfie’s funeral. Everybody loved "OLD FARMER." Elizabeth didn't remember much of what was said. She did remember the fuss everyone made about the horses. She saw to it that Alfie's casket was placed on the hay wagon and drawn to the cemetery by his beloved Percherons.
In addition, she remembered the preacher reading the familiar words from scripture:
“In my Father's house there are many dwelling places; if it were not so, would I have told you that I go now to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and take you to myself, so that where I am, there you may be also. And you know the way to the place where I am going.” (John 14:2-4)
Elizabeth repeated the words in her mind repeatedly as she tried in vain to go to sleep that night. “Did Alfie know the way? Could Christ in his infinite mercy make a place for him, too?”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives,” email johnsumwalt@gmail.com.