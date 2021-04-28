SUMWALT: On the passing of a friend

Martin was my first close friend outside of my family. We met in an algebra class. During that year he became my tutor and my best friend. Without his help I may not have passed algebra, and without his friendship my high school years would have been very lonely, indeed - and dull. Martin and I had many knock-down, drag-out, raging debates about politics, philosophy and religion, the nature of existence, evolution, God and Christ.

Martin used to write long letters laying out his views on all of these subjects, and more. I was surprised when he finally agreed to come to church and youth fellowship with me. And I was very proud when Martin decided to join the church. He became a liturgist in worship and an officer in the youth fellowship.

I wasn't surprised when Martin wrote to me after he got out of the army, and just before he finished his nursing degree at Georgetown, to tell me that he was gay. I had figured that out sometime in the second year of our friendship, when it became apparent that his feelings for me were different from my feelings toward him. I was interested in a certain girl and he was clearly attracted to me. Neither of us let this get in the way of our friendship. We were both honest about our feelings and we respected each other's boundaries.