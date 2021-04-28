SUMWALT: On the passing of a friend

I had a lot of time to think on the long plane ride to Miami.
I thought about the phone call from Martin's stepmother. The moment I heard Beata's voice, I knew Martin was dead. He had told me that he was HIV-positive just a few months before. I did not know then how sick he was, and perhaps he didn't either.
We were planning to get together when he came home to visit his family. I had looked forward to that visit. I wondered what kind of man he had become. Martin sounded more mature on the phone, filled with self-confidence, proud of the work he was doing, a little world-weary, perhaps, like all of us who have suffered the strains and stresses of mid-life crises, career moves, and the losses of loved ones. But the spark, the effervescent spirit I knew and loved as Marty, was still there. It was hard to accept the fact that I would never see him again this side of heaven.
Martin had told me about the loss of his companion from AIDS two years earlier. Mark had died a lingering, painful death. Martin hoped that his would be quicker and more peaceful. He was planning to retire from his position as Vice President of Patient Care Services at Lower Florida Keys Health Systems in the fall and take a trip to Greece. It was strange to hear one of my contemporaries talk about retirement at the age of 42.
Martin and I had lost touch since he went into the army. There had been only a couple of letters and a few phone calls in 24 years - half a lifetime. And yet I remembered the events of our high school years like they were yesterday.
Martin was my first close friend outside of my family. We met in an algebra class. During that year he became my tutor and my best friend. Without his help I may not have passed algebra, and without his friendship my high school years would have been very lonely, indeed - and dull. Martin and I had many knock-down, drag-out, raging debates about politics, philosophy and religion, the nature of existence, evolution, God and Christ.
Martin used to write long letters laying out his views on all of these subjects, and more. I was surprised when he finally agreed to come to church and youth fellowship with me. And I was very proud when Martin decided to join the church. He became a liturgist in worship and an officer in the youth fellowship.
I wasn't surprised when Martin wrote to me after he got out of the army, and just before he finished his nursing degree at Georgetown, to tell me that he was gay. I had figured that out sometime in the second year of our friendship, when it became apparent that his feelings for me were different from my feelings toward him. I was interested in a certain girl and he was clearly attracted to me. Neither of us let this get in the way of our friendship. We were both honest about our feelings and we respected each other's boundaries.
The flight from Milwaukee to Miami went smoothly and the short hop on the commuter jet to Key West was uneventful. I thought about Martin the whole way. There had never been any doubt about attending the memorial service. I put the airline tickets on the credit card and went. It was something I had to do, partly for Martin, but mostly for myself, because I needed to say good-bye.
Martin's dad, Bob, and Beata met me at the airport and treated me to lunch at the local Dennys. Later, they would put me up on the couch in a condominium overlooking the Atlantic. The condo had been provided for them by one of Martin's many friends.
We talked non-stop about Martin. They hadn't known Martin had AIDS until about the same time he had told me. Martin's close friends kept urging him to tell them, but he had put it off. Fortunately for Martin and his parents, he had told them in time. They had been with him during a long hospitalization in July, and had arrived in time to be with him when he died.
Martin had died as he wished, peacefully, at home in his own bed, surrounded by his loved ones and Mark's bulldog, Chigger. His friends kept vigil beside his bed for 48 hours. When Bob and Beata arrived Martin was no longer able to speak, but was very much aware of their presence. They were both deeply affected by what happened on the night of his death, by how his many friends tenderly cared for him and stayed with him until the end. Over and over again, during the 24 hours that I was in Key West, I was struck by the great love of Martin's friends. It was a wonderful testimony to the kind of man he had become.
Beata and I stopped at the hospital where Martin worked to see his office and to meet some of the people who had worked with him. As soon as people found out who we were, they treated us like royalty.
Everyone had a story to tell about Martin: how the hospital had been made cleaner and safer through his many efforts; how he butted heads with some staff members at first because of his insistence on strict adherence to rules and regulations; and how they came to love him because of all the ways he had loved them.
We saw the wing of the hospital that was to be named for Martin. We met people who had worked with him on the Board of AIDS Help Inc. to get more state funding for AIDS patients. We were told about his tireless work with the county agencies responsible for the care of AIDS patients and about his testimony at state legislative hearings. Martin's efforts through the Monroe County AIDS Consortium, which he chaired, had helped to bring hundreds of thousands of dollars to help the poor, the sick, and the dying in South Florida. He had made his life count in so many ways. How proud I was to call him friend.
We arrived about a half-hour early for the memorial service at the Key West Metropolitan Community Church. I sat in the second pew from the front, behind Bob and Beata, Martin's sister Robin, and his close friends, Gina, Gus, Lou and Billy. The pews filled up rapidly behind us. Soon the sanctuary was filled and people were standing in the aisles, along the back wall, and, I would learn later, all the way down the stairs and out onto the street. Many were still in their hospital uniforms. Several members of the Key West Wreckers Motorcycle Club, dressed in full leather regalia, stood like sentries along one of the side walls.
I sat looking at the photographs of Martin on the altar and the flowers from our mutual friend, Tom. I thought about what I might say about Martin if given an opportunity to speak. I kept patting my pocket to make sure the notes I had jotted on the plane were still there.
My opportunity to speak came early in the service, after the reading of the Gospel, when the pastor invited friends to share thoughts about Martin. I was the first of many who got up to speak. That had to be the urging of the Spirit, because I am not usually so bold. I walked up to the altar and pointed to the flowers Tom had sent. "These are from Martin's best friend in grade school," I said. I shared a few other things that Tom had asked me to say on his behalf, including the fact that both he and Martin had become nurses. Then I introduced myself and told about the Marty I had known in high school, his keen intellect, quick wit, and his delightful sense of the ridiculous. I said:
“I always knew that Martin would go on to greatness. As I look on the faces of all of you who loved him, I can see that he did. I shall always treasure the memories of our friendship. I look forward to meeting him again in eternity. I give God thanks for Martin's life. And I pray for a cure for this cursed disease which has taken Martin and so many of our brothers and sisters too soon, too soon.”
Martin Clair Elliott was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, on July 21, 1953. He died Sept. 25, 1995, at his home in Key West, Florida. There is a memory stone with his name in the Basswood Cemetery in Richland County.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives,” email: johnsumwalt@gmail.com