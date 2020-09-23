SUMWALT: Our great Justice of peace

“My friendship with Judge, later Justice, Scalia was sometimes regarded as puzzling, because we followed distinctly different approaches to the interpretation of legal texts. But in our years together on the D.C. Circuit, there was nothing strange about our fondness for each other.… [A]s he put it, he attacked ideas, not people.... When we disagreed, my final opinion was always clearer and more convincing than my initial circulation.… If our friendship encourages others to appreciate that some very good people have ideas with which we disagree, and that, despite differences, people of goodwill can pull together for the well-being of the institutions we serve and our country, I will be overjoyed, as I am confident Justice Scalia would be.”

Antonin Scalia's son, Christopher, spoke about his late father's relationship with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "They held very strong, very different views. They wrote opinions that disagreed with each other’s opinions, and they didn't pull any punches in those opinions. But they never let those strong, deeply held beliefs get in the way of their friendship. They didn't compromise those beliefs for each other, but they didn't let it disrupt their relationship."