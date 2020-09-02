SUMWALT: Overcoming the political divide

The blessed tie that binds those of us who follow Jesus is being tested these days as we approach the election in November. The incendiary rhetoric from all sides has made it nearly impossible to have a civil conversation with Christian friends. Most of us have strong opinions on all the hot issues, do we not? I certainly do - and I will be glad to share my opinions with anyone who is willing to listen. And of course I think I'm right about everything. Just ask my wife.
What I am not willing to do is to suggest that anyone who disagrees with me is not Christian. Whenever I am tempted to think otherwise, which is often these days, I remind myself of what John Wesley had to say about this:
"We believe Christ to be the eternal, supreme God. But as to all opinions which do not strike at the root of Christianity, we think and let think."
The same might be said about any hasty judgments one might be tempted to make about a neighbor's patriotism. The country needs patriots of many different stripes. The late Sydney Harris used to insist in his syndicated columns that a nation needed differences of opinions in order to stay strong:
"Liberals and conservatives alike are equally convinced that if every citizen thought their way, most of our problems would be solved. After all, what we really mean by 'right thinking person' is a person who thinks like us... We would not be better off, we would be worse off if any single viewpoint dominated our national life, whether it be the viewpoint I happen to favor or the one I dislike. Disagreement or dissensions are not impediments to national welfare, but indispensable adjuncts to every bone and muscle and nerve in the body politic."
Former New Jersey governor and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator in the George W. Bush Administration, Christine Todd Whitman, spoke of differences of opinions in her party: "The party is big enough for people to have diverse opinions on certain issues, and it's OK to be pro-choice and pro-life and still be a Republican. It doesn't mean you're evil or bad or anything else, you just are in a different place on those issues... People are fed up with nastiness in politics, the extremism. We're not a nasty, hard-edged, mean-spirited country, and if you looked at our politics you'd think we were."
Our Buddhists friends tell a story about their founder that might help us Christians negotiate the more than usual nastiness of the current political season:
One day Buddha was walking through a village. An angry and rude man came toward him and began insulting him. "You have no right teaching others!" he shouted. "You are as stupid as everyone else. You are nothing but a fake." Buddha was not upset by these insults. He just smiled. The man insulted him over and over but the only reaction he could get back from the Buddha was a smile and silence. Finally, the rude man left.
Buddha’s disciples were feeling angry and one of them asked him, "Why didn't you reply to the rude man?"
The Buddha replied, "If someone offers you a gift, and you refuse to accept it, to whom does the gift belong?" The disciple was surprised to be asked such a strange question and answered, "It would belong to the person who brought the gift." The Buddha smiled and said, "That is correct."
It is the same with anger, we do not have to accept.
