SUMWALT: Overcoming the political divide

The blessed tie that binds those of us who follow Jesus is being tested these days as we approach the election in November. The incendiary rhetoric from all sides has made it nearly impossible to have a civil conversation with Christian friends. Most of us have strong opinions on all the hot issues, do we not? I certainly do - and I will be glad to share my opinions with anyone who is willing to listen. And of course I think I'm right about everything. Just ask my wife.

What I am not willing to do is to suggest that anyone who disagrees with me is not Christian. Whenever I am tempted to think otherwise, which is often these days, I remind myself of what John Wesley had to say about this:

"We believe Christ to be the eternal, supreme God. But as to all opinions which do not strike at the root of Christianity, we think and let think."

The same might be said about any hasty judgments one might be tempted to make about a neighbor's patriotism. The country needs patriots of many different stripes. The late Sydney Harris used to insist in his syndicated columns that a nation needed differences of opinions in order to stay strong: