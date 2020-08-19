SUMWALT: Polio and the truth about COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has stirred memories of the polio outbreak in the late 1940s and early 50s.
Most of us who were alive at that time knew someone who had polio. My uncle, Rev. Don Sumwalt, told me about coming down with polio shortly after he came home from World War II. He spent several miserable months in bed, and it was during that time that he accepted God’s call to pastoral ministry.
My colleague, Rev. Frank Gaylord, now retired in Sun Prairie, remembers it as “a truly frightening time.” Frank said, “One of my friends wound up in an iron lung for the remainder of her life...a dreadful big metal machine that breathed for her. It was not really life at all for her- just lying there in that machine as it manipulated her ‘“breathing.”’
Barb Popham, a native of Richland County, and her brother both had polio and were taken to Madison General Hospital. Barb said, “My brother died at 2 years old and I survived at 2 weeks...in 1952...no vaccine at that time. Some people just don’t understand the seriousness of a pandemic.”
My friend, Jenny Carr, who lives in Beloit, said, “those of us who lived through the polio epidemic know the importance of social distancing. My brother contracted it and suffered through multiple surgeries and months at Shriners Hospital. He wears a brace on one leg to this day. It saddens me to see how folks are ignoring the experts today.”
Jan Maynard posted this touching polio story on Facebook:
“My freshman year of college, I had an English professor who taught the entire semester with his hand in his pocket. I thought it was affect; his way of being nonchalant as we dissected old English poetry and short stories. But a few weeks before the end of term, a kid made a comment in class about survival of the fittest and it really set the teacher off. He reached into his pocket with the hand in it and pulled out a shriveled, limp arm. His arm. Holding that arm and flapping it at us like a dead fish, he told us about polio.
“About the summers the mothers kept their kids at home, and the swimming pools closed, and no kids were allowed in the front yard or at birthday parties, because their town had a polio outbreak. How schools started late into the fall to make sure the illness had died out in town.
“He talked about how death was bad and something everyone was scared of, but that they were equally scared they’d get it and then never walk again. Or worse, never breathe on their own again. How he got it as a young teen one summer there was an outbreak in town, and from then on his arm never worked. It never grew to fit his man-sized body. He never played ball again and struggled to find the confidence to date.”
Jan said, “I think about that constantly right now. About how everyone thinks the death toll from COVID is the only metric worth analyzing. About how we are hearing of people stroking out after they are recovered. About COVID toes in kids. About neurological deficiencies after recovery, about decreased lung capacity and damaged cardiovascular systems, and I wonder why we aren’t worried about the long-term health implications. Why do we think herd immunity is a good thing, or that it’s going to save us?
What health consequences will we suffer because we are so myopic in our view of the worst that can happen? Why are we so willing to let history repeat? Especially LIVING history. There are still many people alive who remember this time. Who bear the scars of it. Who speak their warnings into the void of angry people who just want to get their hair done.”
I spend a good deal of time, in these long days of quarantine, wondering what would Jesus say to us about the pandemic? I think it might be something along the lines of “ …you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” Just as important, knowing the truth about COVID, what would Jesus have us do?
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives,” johnsumwalt@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!