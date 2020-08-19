SUMWALT: Polio and the truth about COVID-19

Jan Maynard posted this touching polio story on Facebook:

“My freshman year of college, I had an English professor who taught the entire semester with his hand in his pocket. I thought it was affect; his way of being nonchalant as we dissected old English poetry and short stories. But a few weeks before the end of term, a kid made a comment in class about survival of the fittest and it really set the teacher off. He reached into his pocket with the hand in it and pulled out a shriveled, limp arm. His arm. Holding that arm and flapping it at us like a dead fish, he told us about polio.

“About the summers the mothers kept their kids at home, and the swimming pools closed, and no kids were allowed in the front yard or at birthday parties, because their town had a polio outbreak. How schools started late into the fall to make sure the illness had died out in town.

“He talked about how death was bad and something everyone was scared of, but that they were equally scared they’d get it and then never walk again. Or worse, never breathe on their own again. How he got it as a young teen one summer there was an outbreak in town, and from then on his arm never worked. It never grew to fit his man-sized body. He never played ball again and struggled to find the confidence to date.”