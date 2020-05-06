Sumwalt: Rally round the flag and the mask

Like displaying the flag, wearing a mask these days is a symbol of love of country and love of neighbor. This is especially true in small towns and rural areas. Yes, we want to think that the death tolls we have seen in Italy and New York will not happen here. But if nothing else has convinced us, the reports of meat packing plant closures because of the infection of so many workers should give us pause. Our food supply is threatened. We have several factories in Juneau, Sauk, Richland, Iowa, Grant and Vernon Counties that could suffer this fate.
We have now had two Covid-related deaths at the Richland Hospital, two blocks from where I live. No more please. Since none of us knows when we are infected, WE WEAR THE MASK TO PROTECT OUR NEIGHBOR, and to secure our farmer-to-table food chain.
There is a need for a symbol of national unity that lifts us all above petty partisan politics. I get that some people don’t want to wear a mask and don’t like being asked to consider it. They don’t see the danger that others see. Indeed, many are convinced there is no real danger. Those of us who are in favor of masking are like civil authorities trying to convince people to evacuate their homes in the path of a hurricane, or a forest fire, or a flood. It is a free country and they can choose to stay. If they are devastated by the storm they may lose their lives. Worse, their gamble may cost the lives of neighbors who come to rescue them.
Please, school bus drivers and others delivering meals, mail and package delivery people, farmers going into town to shop, hospital workers coming off shift, grocery store checkout workers, law enforcement officers, truck drivers, first responders, set an example. Model patriotic behavior. Like we rallied around the flag after 9/11, let us rally round the mask.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” johnsumwalt@gmail.com.
