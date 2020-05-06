Sumwalt: Rally round the flag and the mask

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Like displaying the flag, wearing a mask these days is a symbol of love of country and love of neighbor. This is especially true in small towns and rural areas. Yes, we want to think that the death tolls we have seen in Italy and New York will not happen here. But if nothing else has convinced us, the reports of meat packing plant closures because of the infection of so many workers should give us pause. Our food supply is threatened. We have several factories in Juneau, Sauk, Richland, Iowa, Grant and Vernon Counties that could suffer this fate.

We have now had two Covid-related deaths at the Richland Hospital, two blocks from where I live. No more please. Since none of us knows when we are infected, WE WEAR THE MASK TO PROTECT OUR NEIGHBOR, and to secure our farmer-to-table food chain.