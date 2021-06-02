SUMWALT: Reflections on Lyme Disease

If you have Lyme disease or if you know someone who does, you might appreciate this essay from a British friend who just tested positive for Lyme. I asked and received his permission to share it here because it explains so well what I and thousands of others struggle with every day. I was bitten by a tick 8 years ago and finally, after trying many different treatments, found help at The Biologix Center for Optimum Health in Nashville. I am getting better every day. Last week I drove the car for the first time in four years. I can now play and laugh with my grandchildren. Joy!
Will you remind me of my own teachings? By Jeff Foster
I have Lyme disease.
Apparently I’ve had it for years.
It’s entered my brain now.
It’s causing—amongst other things—extreme brain fog, memory loss, an inability to think clearly, or even reach a basic sense of rationality sometimes.
At its worst it’s like being lost in thick black smoke and fog, unable to speak, unable to access linear time in any way, unable to contact the outside world, unable to remember where I am, or how I got here, or what time of day it is, or if anything’s real at all.
A state of total confusion, detachment, a kind of limbo and dementia-like hell…
I will admit it, I’ve been on the edge of suicide many times in the last 9 months because of these horrific symptoms.
This disease has pushed me to the cliff edge.
Physically, psychologically.
Taken me to the boundary of my capacities.
Shown me my limits, shattered my hubris.
Taken me by surprise.
Brought me to my damn knees.
Opened my heart in total compassion for anyone on the planet struggling with chronic illness.
Anyone who has been disbelieved, gas lit, told it’s all in their heads.
Anyone who’s suffering at all.
I thought I was strong.
I have been through so much in my life and I always found the strength to keep going.
(Maybe I am strong).
I’ve very nearly ended my life a few times in the last 9 months.
I have to state the truth.
I must state the facts.
Very nearly left the body and returned to source.
I can admit it now.
Yes I can admit it publicly now.
There’s no shame in crying out to your God when you’re on the… cross.
There’s no shame in longing for heaven when you’re in a living hell not of your own making or choosing.
When life shatters all you knew…
Yes, Jeff Foster—“spiritual teacher”, author of books on Presence, leader of workshops on healing shame, on embracing the joy and the pain of life, on dismantling stories, exposing core wounds, inquiring into beliefs that drive suffering and sorrow—he just wants to die sometimes.
In the midst of the Lyme dementia, all my wisdom goes{away}…
No. Wait.
I don’t want to die. I want to live.
I have everything to live for.
Everything.
I have friends who love me, projects that need to be completed, works to do in the world, so many adventures I want to have.
But this disease just makes me want to leave sometimes…
Some people have told me this “disease” isn’t real and is all in my head…
Some people have told me I’m making up my symptoms, exaggerating my struggle, seeking attention. Are they not exaggerating theirs, bless them, in that moment, seeking attention, making things up?
I’ve seen conscious and unconscious reactions to this illness.
I’ve been at the receiving end of disbelief, gas lighting, downright abuse and the most insane spiritual bypassing.
But mostly I’ve received such love and compassion, understanding and validation. So many unexpected gifts. So many words of inspiration, friends who have held me, unexpected support that has arisen, bonds that have been strengthened, relationships that have healed.
(Yes, healing is possible, even when we are sick!).
But I won’t lie.
This is traumatic for sure.
Being in a body and brain battered by bothersome bacteria.
It is terrifying at times.
Nothing like I’ve ever experienced.
Sometimes I cry for that which I have lost.
Sometimes I rage to the heavens, longing for the life—and abilities—I used to have.
Why me? Why now? Why this?
I’ve been a good person, I think, I hope. Why this terrible suffering?
Why this disease, of all diseases?
And why now, in the prime of my life?
When I was so happy and healthy…
I know, I am not the only one suffering, asking these questions, raging to the heavens, sitting in the rubble of an old life.
Millions are suffering as much as me on this planet. Many far more than me.
They are all my kin.
They can all sit with me at this table.
No, I am not “wallowing” in my pain.
I am not playing the “victim”.
I am not asking for “attention” when I ask for help.
I am not “over identified” with the body mind when I weep over it.
I am human and to be human is divine and this I know more clearly than I know my own breath and I will die for this truth.
Yes, I will die for these truths:
There is no shame in being broken, and brokenness is not shameful…
Sadness is not a tantrum.
Anger is not unspiritual…
And we are not weak when we ask for help.
And we are always doing our best.
I am a human being, who has been dealt a difficult hand, for unknown reasons, and that’s it.
Some people say this “trial” will make me stronger.
Some say I am ascending.
Some say I will break through into a new dimension.
Some say if I can surrender completely to the process, it will all heal.
…I don’t know.
It’s Lyme disease.
It’s a mystery all of its own.
From a little infected tick bite, the utter devastation of a life.
The body trying to survive, doing all it can to keep me going now.
The heart struggling to pump blood up to the brain.
The immune and nervous systems under constant assault.
The exhaustion, the brain fog, the tremors, the memory loss, the breathlessness.
And here I am, witnessing it all, trying to process it all, in the midst of it all, feeling it all, trying to make sense of something that makes no sense, trying to anchor to glimmers of light in the night and fog.
Trying to stay alive, trying to hold on, trying to find some beauty in the pain.
The longing to live, the longing to die.
The will to survive, and the exhaustion that wants to sleep forever and be free from suffering.
Here I am, in the midst of life.
Do I have any clever spiritual teachings today?
Any evocative poetry to bring hope to the world?
Any channeled, enlightened words about bliss and joy and the pure Awareness that never suffers?
Anything remotely uplifting or positive at all?
Not today.
Nope, not today.
Today, I suffer.
Today, I beg for mercy…
And so. And so.
Here I am.
Here we are.
Will you sit with me awhile and hold my hand?
Will you remind me to keep breathing, keep holding on, keep remembering that there is treatment, and healing is possible, and many people go into remission, and I only have to live a moment of this anyway?
Will you remind me of my own teachings?
Will you hold out hope when I forget hope?
Will you drive me to a doctor’s appointment? Make me food when I’m too weak to get out of bed? Have patience when I can’t get the right words out? Be an advocate for me? Fight for me, as I have fought for you? Break down doors for me, when I’m so confused that I can’t speak for myself, or even know which door to open?
Will you put your own views to one side, lay down the terrible load of dogma, and listen?
Will you understand my experience without projecting your own?
Will you love me as I have loved you, friend?
Will you meet me here, in the devastation of the old world?
(Jeff Foster is a spiritual leader, speaker and retreat leader from England. He is the author of “The Way of Rest: Finding The Courage to Hold Everything in Love.” Look for the unedited version of this essay and more of his writings in his blog: https://www.lifewithoutacentre.com/ Jeff is starting treatment and filled with hope now after receiving encouragement from many friends who are recovering from Lyme.)
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives,” johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 608-383-1387.