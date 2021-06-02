SUMWALT: Reflections on Lyme Disease

If you have Lyme disease or if you know someone who does, you might appreciate this essay from a British friend who just tested positive for Lyme. I asked and received his permission to share it here because it explains so well what I and thousands of others struggle with every day. I was bitten by a tick 8 years ago and finally, after trying many different treatments, found help at The Biologix Center for Optimum Health in Nashville. I am getting better every day. Last week I drove the car for the first time in four years. I can now play and laugh with my grandchildren. Joy!