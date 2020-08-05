SUMWALT: Revelation, not a conspiracy theory

John's letter was read on Sunday mornings in churches around 100 AD. It was intended to be a word of comfort and hope for those who first heard it. This was a time when Christians were being persecuted for their faith. In some places they were forced to choose between worshiping Christ or the Roman emperor.

Revelation was a gift to the Christians who were suffering at the time it was written. It was not intended to predict events 2,000 years later. But it is a source of comfort and hope for those of us who are suffering in today's world if we are willing to learn its strange, coded language.

Like watching a foreign film with subtitles, one has to work a little harder to get the meaning of Revelation. Without the subtitles to explain the coded symbolism, which was known by Christians but not by their oppressors, it means little to us today --- and lends itself to all kinds of bizarre and inaccurate translations by doomsday preachers and other perpetrators of conspiracy theories.

If you think I am being unkind or unfair, consider what Jesus said about some of the religious leaders of his day. Jesus called the Scribes and Pharisees "blind fools." It was a way of saying they were willfully ignorant, that they twisted the meaning of scripture to suit their own purposes, to serve a political belief system that was incompatible with what God was doing in the world.