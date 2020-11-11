SUMWALT: Rock of ages left for me

"I will put you in a cleft of the rock, and I will cover you with my hand..." Exodus. 33:22

My grandfather, James Archie Sumwalt, died, almost 60 years ago in March of 1961. It was by all appearances an ordinary winter day. My brothers and I were sledding under the yard light just after dusk on the small hill between the house and the barn. Mom and sister were in the kitchen fixing supper. We could tell something was wrong the moment Dad got out of the car. His shoulders sagged and there was no light in his eyes. “Daddy’s gone,” was all he said, his voice breaking and his eyes filling with tears, as he passed us on the way to the house.

Two words and my whole ten year old's world collapsed. Death had come home for the first time in my life. I had seen cows die, had buried favorite dogs and cats and attended the funerals of relatives and neighbors, but I had never lost someone I couldn’t imagine living without.

Grandpa was a carpenter/farmer. He had just retired from building apartment buildings in Madison. They had moved back to their house in Loyd, three quarters of a mile down the road from our farm. He was going to help Dad remodel the kitchen. We were to have new cupboards and a real kitchen counter. “I’ll have time to take you fishing now,” he said to us boys. There was also talk of rabbit and squirrel hunting.