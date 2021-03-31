SUMWALT: Seeing through Easter eyes

Mary weeps as she comes to the tomb that first Easter morning. She weeps because her dearest friend is dead. When this friend comes up behind her she turns around and sees him, but she doesn't really see him. Do you know what I mean?

Mary thought Jesus was the gardener. She implores him, "Sir, if you have taken him away tell me where you have laid him…". She sees him but she doesn't see him.

Author, Philip Yancey, tells of some history he learned while visiting "...the tip of Argentina, the region named Tierra del Fuego, ("land of fire") discovered by Magellan's sailors in 1528. They noticed fires burning on the shore. The natives tending the fires however, paid no attention to the great ships as they sailed through the straits. Later they explained that they had considered the ships an apparition, so different were they from anything seen before. They lacked the experience, even the imagination, to decode evidence passing right before their eyes."

Yancey asks, "What are we missing? What do we not see?"