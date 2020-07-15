SUMWALT: Speaking tender in the age of COVID-19

I confess that there are days when I forget my Jesus-loving, baptized self, and let my reactionary anger color a response to a Facebook friend who dares to disagree with my point of view. When I catch myself, I remember John Wesley’s three simple rules for followers of Jesus: “Do No Harm, Do Good, and Attend to the Ordinances of God.” It is the first one that judges me most. I wonder after every angry exchange, did I do harm? Were my words needlessly hurtful?

It is necessary to speak plainly about the issues of the day, to take a stand against evil. Wearing a mask or not wearing a mask, racial prejudice and violence, are life and death issues. Jesus cleansed the temple and had other moments of righteous anger. But I am not the Messiah, so I pray desperately for clarity about these issues that arouse such hot anger and for gentle, not searing words to express it.

Words have power and can wound others more easily than we know. Once off the tongue, or posted into the vast, infinite social media ether, they cannot be rescinded. Yes, one can apologize and I have done but… how to do better?

My colleague, James Eaton, tells how he learned to do better with his teenage daughter: