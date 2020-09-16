SUMWALT: Studies in perfection

All went well for a few months until one night, as my wife Jo and I were going to bed, my heart began to flutter and my fingers started to turn blue. I feared I might be having a heart attack or a stroke.

Jo called the paramedics, who made their way with a stretcher up the twisted stairs of the little parsonage with great difficulty. They checked my vitals and strapped me onto the stretcher, which they told me, as they lowered it over the banister with ropes, was especially designed for twisted staircases in little houses. After this torturous descent they rolled the aforementioned stretcher and me onto the ambulance and whisked me off to the emergency room in a small-town hospital about 30 miles up the road. On the way I got in touch with my mortality, which is another way of saying I was scared to death.

After a thorough examination that included several applications of a cold stethoscope to the chest and an electrocardiogram, the emergency room doc announced a diagnosis. He said I had hyperventilated. He suggested I slow down, and he prescribed a paper bag and a small dose of valium, the drug of choice for every anxiety-related illness in the late '70s.